San Antonio Teachers Resigning Ahead of New School Year Due to Threat of COVID-19

A Texas teacher and her husband attend a recent protest over the state's school reopening plan.

Megan Eyden told KSAT she's decided to resign from her job of 10 years rather than go back to teaching and risk the health of her diabetic son and an asthmatic daughter.

Teachers such as Eyden can pursue waivers to teach at home if they or someone they live with has an underlying condition. But uncertainty abounds, Eyden said.

"I just felt like time was running out for me to make a choice that would allow me to find something in the meantime, you know, before school starts again, before my last paycheck comes," she told the TV station. "Basically, to make sure that they have a way to provide for my kids.”









Metropolitan Health District. However, the Texas Education Agency earlier this week said that

.

The Texas Education Agency is currently allowing school districts in the state to begin the year with remote instruction, but insisting that they transition to in-person instruction after eight weeks.



The mixed messages have been confusing for both teachers and parents, and health experts caution that it's unclear whether it will be any safer to conduct in-person classes in October than it is today.



Some teachers, like Eyden, are resigning to avoid that risk. Others are organizing to resist school re-openings.









American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said Wednesday that teachers across the country could strike if their states try to force them back into the classroom without first containing the spread of the virus.





Zeph Capo, president of Texas AFT, confirmed that a strike was on the table for Texas teachers — despite the fact that such strikes are illegal in the state and could cost teachers their pensions and licenses.









"There’s a point that you get to where you risk it all because conditions get too bad," Capo told Reform Austin . "If you’re not around to enjoy your retirement, what good does it do?"

