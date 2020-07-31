VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 31, 2020

San Antonio Teachers Resigning Ahead of New School Year Due to Threat of COVID-19

Posted By on Fri, Jul 31, 2020 at 9:44 AM

click to enlarge A Texas teacher and her husband attend a recent protest over the state's school reopening plan. - TWITTER / @BECKILAOSHI
  • Twitter / @beckilaoshi
  • A Texas teacher and her husband attend a recent protest over the state's school reopening plan.
Some San Antonio public school teachers are resigning to protect themselves and their families rather than return to classrooms this fall as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage.

Clark High School choir teacher Megan Eyden told KSAT she's decided to resign from her job of 10 years rather than go back to teaching and risk the health of her diabetic son and an asthmatic daughter.



Teachers such as Eyden can pursue waivers to teach at home if they or someone they live with has an underlying condition. But uncertainty abounds, Eyden said.

"I just felt like time was running out for me to make a choice that would allow me to find something in the meantime, you know, before school starts again, before my last paycheck comes," she told the TV station. "Basically, to make sure that they have a way to provide for my kids.”

Eyden told the KSAT she knows of a dozen other teachers in the San Antonio area who are prepared to resign in the coming days and weeks if the state doesn't change its reopening plans.

All San Antonio school districts will be closed for in-person instruction through September 7 due to an order from the Metropolitan Health District. However, the Texas Education Agency earlier this week said that school districts risk losing state funding if they shut down campuses solely in response to closure orders issued by local health officials.

The Texas Education Agency is currently allowing school districts in the state to begin the year with remote instruction, but insisting that they transition to in-person instruction after eight weeks.

The mixed messages have been confusing for both teachers and parents, and health experts caution that it's unclear whether it will be any safer to conduct in-person classes in October than it is today.

Some teachers, like Eyden, are resigning to avoid that risk. Others are organizing to resist school re-openings.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said Wednesday that teachers across the country could strike if their states try to force them back into the classroom without first containing the spread of the virus.

Weingarten singled out Texas, along with Florida and Arizona, as states where "safety strikes" are most likely. 

Back in June, Zeph Capo, president of Texas AFT, confirmed that a strike was on the table for Texas teachers — despite the fact that such strikes are illegal in the state and could cost teachers their pensions and licenses.

"There’s a point that you get to where you risk it all because conditions get too bad," Capo told Reform Austin. "If you’re not around to enjoy your retirement, what good does it do?"

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Congressman Chip Roy Says the COVID Pandemic Is a Hoax Meant to Hurt the GOP Read More

  2. 'It Cost Me Everything': Hispanic Residents Bear Brunt of COVID-19 in Texas Read More

  3. Pastor John Hagee's CUFI Church Association Filed to Collect Up to $1M in Federal PPP Funds Read More

  4. Activists Holding Demonstration Over Ammonia Leak That Killed 5,500 Fish in San Antonio River Read More

  5. Sen. John Cornyn Still Won't Push Back at Trump, Even After He Threatens to Delay Election Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 29, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation