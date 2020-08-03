Joe Biden's Campaign Hires San Antonio Organizer as Texas Deputy Director

click to enlarge
Instagram / Jenn Longoria
Jenn Longoria shows off campaign volunteer data during a presentation.
Democrat Joe Biden's presidential campaign has named veteran San Antonio political organizer Jenn Longoria as its Texas deputy director.
Longoria — who led Elizabeth Warren's campaign for the state during the primary — will answer to Biden State Director Rebecca Acuña, a longtime Texas Democratic operative who most recently served as a director of government affairs for PepsiCo, according to news reports
Longoria worked on presidential campaigns for both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in addition to state and municipal races. She also serves on the board of Battleground Texas, the Democratic voter mobilization project launched in 2013.
The Biden campaign's additional Lone Star State hires include former Texas Democratic Party spokesman Tariq Thowfeek, who will head communications, and
Houston political consultant Shekira Dennis, who will oversee coalitions. Mike Collier, a
2018 lieutenant governor nominee, and
Jane Hamilton, the director of Biden's Texas primary campaign, have joined as advisors, according to the Texas Tribune
Biden announced the new staff as polls show him almost neck and neck
with President Donald Trump in what has long been presumed to be a deep red state. The campaign also spent big on a Texas TV ad buy
, suggesting it plans to pursue the state more vigorously than Democrats have in recent presidential elections.
