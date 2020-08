Joe Biden's Campaign Hires San Antonio Organizer as Texas Deputy Director

click to enlarge Instagram / Jenn Longoria

Jenn Longoria shows off campaign volunteer data during a presentation.



Longoria worked on presidential campaigns for both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in addition to state and municipal races. She also serves on the board of Battleground Texas, the Democratic voter mobilization project launched in 2013.





Tariq Thowfeek, who will head communications, and

Mike Collier, a

and

Democrat Joe Biden's presidential campaign has named veteran San Antonio political organizer Jenn Longoria as its Texas deputy director.Longoria — who led Elizabeth Warren's campaign for the state during the primary — will answer to Biden State Director Rebecca Acuña, a longtime Texas Democratic operative who most recently served as a director of government affairs for PepsiCo, according to news reports The Biden campaign's additional Lone Star State hires include former Texas Democratic Party spokesmanHouston political consultant Shekira Dennis, who will oversee coalitions.2018 lieutenant governor nominee,Jane Hamilton, the director of Biden's Texas primary campaign, have joined as advisors, according to theBiden announced the new staff as polls show him almost neck and neck with President Donald Trump in what has long been presumed to be a deep red state. The campaign also spent big on a Texas TV ad buy , suggesting it plans to pursue the state more vigorously than Democrats have in recent presidential elections.