VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 3, 2020

Joe Biden's Campaign Hires San Antonio Organizer as Texas Deputy Director

Posted By on Mon, Aug 3, 2020 at 11:14 AM

click to enlarge Jenn Longoria shows off campaign volunteer data during a presentation. - INSTAGRAM / JENN LONGORIA
  • Instagram / Jenn Longoria
  • Jenn Longoria shows off campaign volunteer data during a presentation.
Democrat Joe Biden's presidential campaign has named veteran San Antonio political organizer Jenn Longoria as its Texas deputy director.

Longoria — who led Elizabeth Warren's campaign for the state during the primary — will answer to Biden State Director Rebecca Acuña, a longtime Texas Democratic operative who most recently served as a director of government affairs for PepsiCo, according to news reports.

Longoria worked on presidential campaigns for both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in addition to state and municipal races. She also serves on the board of Battleground Texas, the Democratic voter mobilization project launched in 2013.

The Biden campaign's additional Lone Star State hires include former Texas Democratic Party spokesman Tariq Thowfeek, who will head communications, and Houston political consultant Shekira Dennis, who will oversee coalitions. Mike Collier, a 2018 lieutenant governor nominee, and Jane Hamilton, the director of Biden's Texas primary campaign, have joined as advisors, according to the Texas Tribune.



Biden announced the new staff as polls show him almost neck and neck with President Donald Trump in what has long been presumed to be a deep red state. The campaign also spent big on a Texas TV ad buy, suggesting it plans to pursue the state more vigorously than Democrats have in recent presidential elections.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Teachers Resigning Ahead of New School Year Due to Threat of COVID-19 Read More

  2. Back to the Wall: A Border Wall is Headed for Laredo — and the Only Thing Likely to Stop It Is Time Read More

  3. San Antonio Congressman Chip Roy Says the COVID Pandemic Is a Hoax Meant to Hurt the GOP Read More

  4. San Antonians Should Be Wary When VIA Asks for More Money Read More

  5. San Antonio TikTok Users Say Trump's Proposed Ban Would Hurt Them Financially and Socially Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 29, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation