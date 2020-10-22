No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, October 22, 2020

SAPD officer arrested for DWI after driving 100 mph and swerving onto shoulder of Loop 410

Posted By on Thu, Oct 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM

Officer Rafael Hernandez III - COURTESY PHOTO / SAPD
  • Courtesy Photo / SAPD
  • Officer Rafael Hernandez III
A San Antonio police officer has been charged with driving while intoxicated after being pulled over for traveling at 100 miles per hour on Loop 410 and swerving onto the shoulder of the highway, according to an SAPD statement.

Officer Rafael Hernandez III, 26, was taken into custody around 3 a.m. Thursday after another officer gave him a DWI evaluation and arrested him for being impaired.



Hernandez, who has been on the force for more than three years, will be placed on administrative leave while the department conducts criminal and administrative investigations.

