San Antonio and Conservation Society scrap fall event at La Villita over COVID-19 concerns
By Sanford Nowlin
After catching criticism
that its Fall Heritage Festival — a fundraiser styled after a mini-Fiesta — could turn into a "superspreader" event, the San Antonio Conservation Society and city officials have pulled the plug on the gathering.
In a city news release, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and the Conservation Society said the November 6 event at downtown's La Villita has been cancelled due local to COVID-19 indicators. Recent Metro Health data
show local positivity rates, infections and hospitalizations ticking up.
"Despite the strict safety measures the City and Conservation Society adopted to ensure a healthy event, the continued presence of COVID-19 in our community makes cancelling this event the right call," Nirenberg said in a statement.
Those who purchased tickets can refund the full $125 price, convert it into a tax-deductible donation or apply the funds to a future Conservation Society event.
