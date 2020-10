San Antonio and Conservation Society scrap fall event at La Villita over COVID-19 concerns

click to enlarge San Antonio Heron file photo

After catching criticism that its Fall Heritage Festival — a fundraiser styled after a mini-Fiesta — could turn into a "superspreader" event, the San Antonio Conservation Society and city officials have pulled the plug on the gathering.In a city news release, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and the Conservation Society said the November 6 event at downtown's La Villita has been cancelled due local to COVID-19 indicators. Recent Metro Health data show local positivity rates, infections and hospitalizations ticking up."Despite the strict safety measures the City and Conservation Society adopted to ensure a healthy event, the continued presence of COVID-19 in our community makes cancelling this event the right call," Nirenberg said in a statement.Those who purchased tickets can refund the full $125 price, convert it into a tax-deductible donation or apply the funds to a future Conservation Society event.