Trish DeBerry leads in tight race for Bexar County's Precinct 3 race

In a race for Bexar County Commissioners Court that some were expecting to be a Democratic upset, Republican Trish DeBerry held steady with 54% of the vote as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.DeBerry faced a challenge from Democrat Christine Hortick to represent Precinct 3, traditionally a Republican stronghold.

"I feel incredibly gratified. We ran on a platform of appraisal reform and lower property taxes, which resonated with the people of Precinct 3," DeBerry said. "With my small-business experience, I'll be able to create more jobs and help jumpstart the economy."



If Berry pulls out a win, it would be her first campaign victory. A former broadcast journalist and founder of marketing agency the DeBerry Group, she came in a distant second in the 2009 mayoral race against Democrat Julián Castro.

The Precinct 3 race only began to show signs of being a tossup in recent weeks.

On October 16, the San Antonio Express-News editorial board pulled its earlier endorsement of DeBerry after saying some of her business contracts could become conflicts of interest. Observers also speculated she and other down-ballot Republicans' chances would be hurt by high Democratic turnout.

Hortick campaigned on the idea that a demographic shift in Precinct 3 makes it ready for Democratic representation. While Hortick's strong voter turnout suggests such a change is underway, early voting totals show it may not be enough to carry her to victory.

