No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Trish DeBerry leads in tight race for Bexar County's Precinct 3 race

Posted By on Wed, Nov 4, 2020 at 12:29 AM

click to enlarge Trish DeBerry - JADE ESTEBAN ESTRADA
  • Jade Esteban Estrada
  • Trish DeBerry
In a race for Bexar County Commissioners Court that some were expecting to be a Democratic upset, Republican Trish DeBerry held steady with 54% of the vote as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.

DeBerry faced a challenge from Democrat Christine Hortick to represent Precinct 3, traditionally a Republican stronghold.

"I feel incredibly gratified. We ran on a platform of appraisal reform and lower property taxes, which resonated with the people of Precinct 3," DeBerry said. "With my small-business experience, I'll be able to create more jobs and help jumpstart the economy."

If Berry pulls out a win, it would be her first campaign victory. A former broadcast journalist and founder of marketing agency the DeBerry Group, she came in a distant second in the 2009 mayoral race against Democrat Julián Castro.

The Precinct 3 race only began to show signs of being a tossup in recent weeks. 

On October 16, the San Antonio Express-News editorial board pulled its earlier endorsement of DeBerry after saying some of her business contracts could become conflicts of interest. Observers also speculated she and other down-ballot Republicans' chances would be hurt by high Democratic turnout. 

Hortick campaigned on the idea that a demographic shift in Precinct 3 makes it ready for Democratic representation. While Hortick's strong voter turnout suggests such a change is underway, early voting totals show it may not be enough to carry her to victory. 

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Report: Trump fan who rammed SUV while following Biden bus also threatened San Antonio protesters Read More

  2. Lengthy rescue of riders stuck on rollercoaster at Sea World San Antonio caught on drone video Read More

  3. Democrats say San Marcos officials didn’t respond to 'Trump Train' that harassed Biden bus Read More

  4. Republican incumbent Sen. John Cornyn squeaks out 3-point victory against MJ Hegar Read More

  5. Temporary fencing installed at the Alamo 'as a security precaution' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation