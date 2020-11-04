Trish DeBerry leads in tight race for Bexar County's Precinct 3 race

"I feel incredibly gratified. We ran on a platform of appraisal reform and lower property taxes, which resonated with the people of Precinct 3," DeBerry said. "With my small-business experience, I'll be able to create more jobs and help jumpstart the economy."
If Berry pulls out a win, it would be her first campaign victory. A former broadcast journalist and founder of marketing agency the DeBerry Group, she came in a distant second in the 2009 mayoral race against Democrat Julián Castro.
The Precinct 3 race only began to show signs of being a tossup in recent weeks.
On October 16, the San Antonio Express-News editorial board pulled its earlier endorsement of DeBerry after saying some of her business contracts could become conflicts of interest. Observers also speculated she and other down-ballot Republicans' chances would be hurt by high Democratic turnout.
Hortick campaigned on the idea that a demographic shift in Precinct 3 makes it ready for Democratic representation. While Hortick's strong voter turnout suggests such a change is underway, early voting totals show it may not be enough to carry her to victory.
