San Antonio’s Southtown Yoga Loft holding outdoor yoga series in collaboration with hill country resort

Southtown Yoga Loft and Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa are holding outdoor yoga sessions at the 300 acre hill country property, promoting the philosophy that yoga should be accessible for everyone.“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Southtown Yoga Loft to provide an outdoor yoga series for resort guests and local residents,” Joe Herman, Director of Spa and Recreation at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa, said in a release. “Each class will provide a socially-distanced and fun way for participants to get outside and focus on stretching and breathing in order to destress and relax while enjoying our gorgeous Hill Country setting.”The classes — held at 10 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday through November — are led by the Southtown Yoga Loft staff, and cost $12 per person.Class size will be limited to help ensure appropriate social distancing, and online reservations are required. Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat, however, sanitized mats will be available upon request.