Monday, November 16, 2020

San Antonio’s Southtown Yoga Loft holding outdoor yoga series in collaboration with hill country resort

Posted By on Mon, Nov 16, 2020 at 3:34 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / SOUTHTOWNYOGALOFT
  • Instagram / southtownyogaloft
Southtown Yoga Loft and Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa are holding outdoor yoga sessions at the 300 acre hill country property, promoting the philosophy that yoga should be accessible for everyone.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Southtown Yoga Loft to provide an outdoor yoga series for resort guests and local residents,” Joe Herman, Director of Spa and Recreation at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa, said in a release. “Each class will provide a socially-distanced and fun way for participants to get outside and focus on stretching and breathing in order to destress and relax while enjoying our gorgeous Hill Country setting.”



The classes — held at 10 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday through November — are led by the Southtown Yoga Loft staff, and cost $12 per person.

Class size will be limited to help ensure appropriate social distancing, and online reservations are required. Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat, however, sanitized mats will be available upon request.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

