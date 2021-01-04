No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, January 4, 2021

Ad from anti-Trump PAC calls Ted Cruz part of 'new Jim Crow caucus' for challenging Electoral College

Posted By on Mon, Jan 4, 2021 at 12:16 PM

click to enlarge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz - GAGE SKIDMORE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
  • U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz
Anti-Trump PAC the Lincoln Project is calling out GOP senators including Ted Cruz for challenging Joe Biden's Electoral College victory, saying their efforts to throw out Black votes makes them the "new Jim Crow caucus."

Citing debunked conspiracy theories, Cruz has spearheaded a plan by a dozen Senate Republicans to vote against Biden's victory over President Donald Trump unless there’s an election audit. The move comes as Trump was captured on an audio recording urging Georgia's secretary of state to help him steal the election.



The Lincoln Project spot singles out Cruz — along with Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton and Rand Paul — for their efforts to disenfranchise Black voters who were key to Biden's victory in swing states.

"Meet the senators from the new Jim Crow caucus," a voiceover says. "They're trying to disqualify the votes of millions of African Americans. ... They're trying to send African-American voters a clear message: You don't count."


The ad goes on to name corporations — UPS, CitiBank and Texas-based AT&T — that had donated to the individual senators' election campaigns.

"America is better than Jim Crow voter suppression," the voiceover continues. "Tell these senators and their supporters you've had enough ... Every vote counts. This is America."

