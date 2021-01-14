No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, January 14, 2021

Val Verde judge says woman at Cowboys Dancehall concert over weekend had COVID-19

Posted By on Thu, Jan 14, 2021 at 10:29 AM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT / YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot / YouTube
The Cowboys Dancehall saga continues.

In a Sunday Facebook post, Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens had harsh words for a Del Rio-area resident who tested positive for COVID-19 yet attended a Cody Johnson concert at the San Antonio nightclub anyway, KSAT reports.



”There’s Snapchat pictures evidently that y’all took with your mask on your wrist and y’all having a good time," the judge said in the post. "You’re positive. You should’ve never left, young lady.”

Owens said after the picture surfaced, the woman lied to Del Rio city officials.


"Then you have the nerve, the audacity, to lie to the tracers that you got in a fight with your mother and all this other stuff. That’s how come you weren’t home, and then you confess, you say, ‘Look, I messed up,’” Owens said.

The judge said the woman was issued a citation. He promised to release her name publicly, once the citation is completely processed.

“People like her are what bring that stuff back and kill families, kill their parents,” Owens added.

Cowboys Dancehall was cited this week for two violations of the city of San Antonio’s pandemic safety protocols due to large crowds at the concerts, which took place Friday and Saturday, January 8 and 9.

According to San Antonio Development Services Director Michael Shannon, who oversees the the city’s Code Enforcement Office, the venue is now one citation away from being closed down.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

