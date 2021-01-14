Val Verde judge says woman at Cowboys Dancehall concert over weekend had COVID-19

click to enlarge
The Cowboys Dancehall saga
continues.
In a Sunday Facebook post, Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens had harsh words for a Del Rio-area resident who tested positive for COVID-19 yet attended a Cody Johnson concert at the San Antonio nightclub anyway, KSAT reports
.
”There’s Snapchat pictures evidently that y’all took with your mask on your wrist and y’all having a good time," the judge said in the post. "You’re positive. You should’ve never left, young lady.”
Owens said after the picture surfaced, the woman lied to Del Rio city officials.
"Then you have the nerve, the audacity, to lie to the tracers that you got in a fight with your mother and all this other stuff. That’s how come you weren’t home, and then you confess, you say, ‘Look, I messed up,’” Owens said.
The judge said the woman was issued a citation. He promised to release her name publicly, once the citation is completely processed.
“People like her are what bring that stuff back and kill families, kill their parents,” Owens added.
Cowboys Dancehall was cited this week for two violations
of the city of San Antonio’s pandemic safety protocols due to large crowds at the concerts, which took place Friday and Saturday, January 8 and 9.
According to San Antonio Development Services Director Michael Shannon, who oversees the the city’s Code Enforcement Office, the venue is now one citation away from being closed down.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.