No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 21, 2021

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he'll sue to stop Biden administration's 'lawlessness'

Posted By on Thu, Jan 21, 2021 at 9:59 AM

click to enlarge Texas AG Ken Paxton - COURTESY PHOTO / KEN PAXTON
  • Courtesy Photo / Ken Paxton
  • Texas AG Ken Paxton
Buckle up, Texas, we're in for a litigious ride.

Moments after Democratic President Joe Biden was inaugurated Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted a statement pledging to use the courts as a "major check against the administration's lawlessness."



“I promise my fellow Texans and Americans that I will fight against the many unconstitutional and illegal actions that the new administration will take, challenge federal overreach that infringes on Texans’ rights and serve as a major check against the administration's lawlessness,” wrote Paxton, a Republican.

Of course, that's not exactly breaking character.

During his tenure, the hard-right AG has relished partisan courtroom fights. Indeed, they've been as much a part of his political persona as his personal legal tussles over a five-year-old securities fraud indictment and more recent reports that he's under FBI investigation for bribery and abuse of office.

For those who haven't been keeping up, Paxton is leading the controversial battle to overturn the Affordable Care Act in the U.S. Supreme Court. He also filed a last-minute petition asking the high court to reject Biden's election victory. Justices refused to hear his election suit, which was widely decried by legal experts as a baseless publicity stunt.

Since being elected AG in 2015, Paxton has also locked legal horns with civil rights groups over his efforts to stymie same-sex marriage, shut down the DACA program and block refugee resettlement in the state.

In an emailed statement, Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa dismissed Paxton's statement as "more political theater."

"This does nothing to improve the lives of Texans," he added. "It only feeds campaign war chests/personal legal funds while these lawsuits steal from the mouths of hungry Texans."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Glitter Political: District 3 council candidate Phyllis Viagran aims to carry on her family’s work ethic
Remembering 'Blue' Gene Tyranny, a San Antonio-born composer who worked with Iggy Pop and others
The growing array of non-alcoholic products can turn Dry January into a spirited celebration
Spare Parts' newly opened store connects artists with materials otherwise destined for the landfill
Director Florent Bodin captures amazing career of retired Spurs star in Tony Parker: The Final Shot
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio man fired from job, faces up to a year and a half in prison on Capitol riot charges Read More

  2. A third Texas newspaper now calling for Sen. Ted Cruz's resignation after Capitol violence Read More

  3. MyPillow CEO says H-E-B among retailers who dropped his brand amid false voter fraud claims Read More

  4. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's name not on President Trump's pardon list Read More

  5. San Antonio's congressional delegation expresses optimism in tweets about Biden's inauguration Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation