No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 4, 2021

San Antonio verifies petition letting voters decide on SAPD officers' collective bargaining rights

Posted By on Thu, Feb 4, 2021 at 3:56 PM

click to enlarge San Antonio protesters hold up signs at a 2020 march against police brutality. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • San Antonio protesters hold up signs at a 2020 march against police brutality.
San Antonio's city clerk has validated a petition filed by the organization Fix SAPD to let local voters decide whether to repeal the collective bargaining ability of San Antonio's powerful police union.

In a release issued Thursday afternoon, City Clerk Tina Flores confirmed that petitions submitted by Fix SAPD on January 8 have enough valid signatures to place a potential repeal on the May 1 ballot. City council is expected to order the election on February 11.



Fix SAPD turned in 20,000 signatures last month, which exceed the number needed to call for a revocation of Chapter 174 of the Texas Government Code. That clause gives cops and firefighters the ability to collectively bargain for new labor contracts.

Amid last year's nationwide protests for police accountability, local activist groups including Fix SAPD argued that the San Antonio Police Officers Association's existing city contract gives it too much ability to shield cops' bad conduct.

Reform advocates say the police should be able to unionize but that collective bargaining gives the union too much power to negotiate for conditions that protect rotten officers. Around two-thirds of San Antonio Police Department officers fired during the past decade were reinstated after arbitration hearings guaranteed under SAPOA's current contract.

In a statement posted on its website, the union said it "plans on working hard between now and election day to inform voters about how important collective bargaining" is to recruiting quality officers.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Brasserie Mon Chou Chou’s take on classic French dining is both contemporary and commendable
The first new release in 12 years by San Antonio rockers the Psychoholics was worth the wait
Glitter Political: San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea ‘Vocab’ Sanderson wields plus-size influence
Rethink That Drink: San Antonio bartender blazes path for imbibers with food sensitivities
Artist José Villalobos shines light on a gay bracero in new Artpace exhibition
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Rackspace founder, downtown San Antonio developer Graham Weston and wife file for divorce Read More

  2. Federal watchdog investigating Sen. Ted Cruz for changes he sought to pandemic loan program Read More

  3. Texas Department of Public Safety's 'Chucky' Amber Alert grabs global headlines Read More

  4. The Daily Show's Trevor Noah goes after Sen. Ted Cruz's lame-ass beard Read More

  5. Planned Parenthood files emergency lawsuit to try to stop Texas from kicking it off Medicaid Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation