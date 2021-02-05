No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, February 5, 2021

Serial fat-shamer Charles Barkley bashes San Antonio women on national television — again

Posted By on Fri, Feb 5, 2021 at 1:58 PM

click to enlarge TWITTER / JOHNDELIZONDO
  • Twitter / johndelizondo
San Antonio ladies are no strangers to Charles Barkley’s years-long verbal crusade to attempt to make us feel bad about ourselves.

The latest incident borders on impressive, however, as the sports commentator found time to denigrate local women when the San Antonio Spurs hadn’t even played on the night of the broadcast.



According to MySA, Barkley instead latched onto the Spurs Coyote’s version of the viral silhouette challenge during Thursday evening's episode of Inside the NBA.

The video features the mascot innocently posing in a doorway before serving sultry poses against red backlighting.

“Well, they can't get them big women to do it," Barkley quipped, according to MySA.

The conversation then went on to include Barkley comparing SA mujeres to "Fat Bastard," a morbidly obese character from the second and third Austin Powers movies, while his co-hosts laughed along, the news site reports.

This is just the latest in a long — and thoroughly documented — career in televised douchebaggery, leaving us wondering just how long TNT will continue to promote Barkley’s elementary behavior.

Need a palate cleanser? We did, too. Peep the Coyote's full silhouette challenge video here.

