Monday, February 15, 2021

After limiting hours, H-E-B has now closed more than 30 San Antonio stores due to weather

Posted By on Mon, Feb 15, 2021 at 3:45 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY / H-E-B
  • Courtesy / H-E-B
Remember a few hours ago when we told you H-E-B would limiting the hours of its San Antonio stores? Now, it looks like the Alamo City-based grocery chain will be closing some of them all day Monday to the harsh winter weather.

But don't panic, they'll reopen Tuesday from noon until 5 p.m.



Here's the list of closed stores in the San Antonio area:
  • Wurzbach Road and Northwest Military Highway
  • Bulverde Road and Highway 46
  • U.S. Highway 281 and Loop 1604
  • Blanco Road and 1604
  • U.S. Highway 281 and Evans Road
  • Wilderness Oak and Hardy Oak
  • Culebra Road and 24th St.
  • Interstate 10 and DeZavala Road
  • North Rosillo St.
  • West Avenue and Blanco Road
  • San Pedro Avenue  and Oblate Dr.
  • Leon Springs
  • South Flores Market
  • Interstate 35 and F.M. 3009
  • Loop 1604 and Kitty Hawk Road
  • New Braunfels: State Highway 46
  • Basse Road and Broadway
  • Bulverde Road and Loop 1604
  • Nacogdoches Road and North New Braunfels Avenue
  • Seguin Court at North Highway 123 Bypass
  • New Braunfels: South Walnut Avenue and Interstate 35
  • O’Connor Road and Nacogdoches Road
  • Olmos Dr. and San Pedro Ave.
  • La Vernia: Highway 87 and F.M. 1346
  • Floresville
  • Thousand Oaks Drive and Jones Maltsberger Road
  • Austin Highway and Harry Wurzbach Road
  • Perrin Beitel Road and Thousand Oaks Dr.
  • Kerrville: Main St. and Hayes St.
  • Lytle
  • Potanco Road and Texas 211
  • Babcock Road and Whitby Road
  • West Avenue and Jackson Keller Road

