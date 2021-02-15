Monday, February 15, 2021
After limiting hours, H-E-B has now closed more than 30 San Antonio stores due to weather
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Mon, Feb 15, 2021 at 3:45 PM
click to enlarge
Remember a few hours ago when we told you
H-E-B would limiting the hours of its San Antonio stores? Now, it looks like the Alamo City-based grocery chain will be closing some of them all day Monday to the harsh winter weather.
But don't panic, they'll reopen Tuesday from noon until 5 p.m.
Here's the list of closed stores in the San Antonio area:
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
- Wurzbach Road and Northwest Military Highway
- Bulverde Road and Highway 46
- U.S. Highway 281 and Loop 1604
- Blanco Road and 1604
- U.S. Highway 281 and Evans Road
- Wilderness Oak and Hardy Oak
- Culebra Road and 24th St.
- Interstate 10 and DeZavala Road
- North Rosillo St.
- West Avenue and Blanco Road
- San Pedro Avenue and Oblate Dr.
- Leon Springs
- South Flores Market
- Interstate 35 and F.M. 3009
- Loop 1604 and Kitty Hawk Road
- New Braunfels: State Highway 46
- Basse Road and Broadway
- Bulverde Road and Loop 1604
- Nacogdoches Road and North New Braunfels Avenue
- Seguin Court at North Highway 123 Bypass
- New Braunfels: South Walnut Avenue and Interstate 35
- O’Connor Road and Nacogdoches Road
- Olmos Dr. and San Pedro Ave.
- La Vernia: Highway 87 and F.M. 1346
- Floresville
- Thousand Oaks Drive and Jones Maltsberger Road
- Austin Highway and Harry Wurzbach Road
- Perrin Beitel Road and Thousand Oaks Dr.
- Kerrville: Main St. and Hayes St.
- Lytle
- Potanco Road and Texas 211
- Babcock Road and Whitby Road
- West Avenue and Jackson Keller Road
Tags: H-E-B, store closures, winter storm, Texas, San Antonio, winter weather, grocery stories, shut down, icy roads, limited hours, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.