Grocery chain H-E-B further reduces San Antonio store hours due to winter storm

Grocery giant H-E-B has further cut its operating hours, informing shoppers that its San Antonio and Hill Country stores will only be open from noon to 5 p.m. due to inclement weather.“The severe weather has disrupted some deliveries to our stores, which will temporarily impact supply of certain products,” read a statement on the San Antonio-based chain’s website . “We continue to closely monitor the situation and will resume regular hours as soon as possible.”The company also warned that limited time slots will be available for curbside and home delivery orders over the next few days. Existing curbside orders will be fulfilled to the best of stores' abilities.