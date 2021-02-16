No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

City of San Antonio opening Henry B. González Convention Center as a warming center

Posted By on Tue, Feb 16, 2021 at 4:42 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY / NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
  • Courtesy / National Weather Service
During a news conference, City Manager Erik Walsh announced that the city will open the Henry B. González Convention Center as a warming center for residents at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Elderly people and families with children will be given top priority.

There will be room for 500 people, though that capacity may increase, officials said.



"We expect another storm to hit tonight and we must be prepared to cope with power outages for at least another day if not longer as we are told by CPS," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in the news conference.

"Today the city is opening a warming center for residents who lack power and need a warm place to stay," he continued. "If you have a medical emergency and lack power, you can call 911."

VIA Metropolitan transit will assist with transportation to the convention center from 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Pickups can be scheduled by calling 311.

Those that drive themselves will be able to park at the Hemisfair Garage for free, officials said, though they warned that roads are treacherous.

During a separate press conference, CPS Energy officials said they’re contending with unprecedented demand by the Electrical Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) that the utility curtail power flow.

“We’ve experienced about three times as much load-shed requests from ERCOT as we’ve ever seen before,” said Rudy Garza, CPS’s interim chief engagement officer. “The peak was right around 372,000 customers.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

San Antonio actor Jesse Borrego talks about how the pandemic is changing Hollywood
San Antonio musician John Coker charts a genre-defying path on his new album STOIC
Assclown Alert: Texas rep who tried to reverse Biden's fair win picked to chair elections committee
Texas artists and modern masters share the walls in fauna-filled exhibition ‘El Rancho McNay’
Newly certified petition changes the dynamic of contract talks with San Antonio’s police union
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. After limiting hours, H-E-B has now closed more than 30 San Antonio stores due to weather Read More

  2. San Antonio’s CPS Energy says outages will continue through Tuesday Read More

  3. Expect rolling blackouts as winter storm continues, Texas' power grid operator warns Read More

  4. Here's how f—cking cold it is right now in San Antonio and across the state Read More

  5. Ted Cruz’s 2020 tweet about California blackouts comes back to bite him in the ass Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation