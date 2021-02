SAWS will update billing so San Antonio customers aren't slapped with high charges after winter storm

click to enlarge Sam Cox / Flickr Creative Commons

BREAKING: SAWS will charge all customers the LOWER of 2 amounts on their next bill: either the total charges for current month, or last month’s charges, whichever is lower ⬇️ to aid customers who might have a high bill due to a freeze-related leak ➡️https://t.co/WZmi8Zewiv pic.twitter.com/cDtVQFcoK7 — 𝐒𝐀𝐖𝐒 (@MySAWS) February 18, 2021

For those worrying they'll be hit with an astronomical water bill after flooding and pipe breakages from this week's storm, San Antonio Water System has announced plans that may provide peace of mind.On Thursday, the utility unveiled a relief program that will apply to all customers' next monthly bill. Under the initiative, customers will be charged the lower of two amounts — either last month's charges, or the charges for the current month.“This extreme weather event has caused unimaginable hardships, and the last thing our neighbors need to worry about right now is their next water bill,” SAWS President and CEO Robert R. Puente said in a news release. “These are very trying times for many, and we want to help ease the burden any way we can.”