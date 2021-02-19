No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 19, 2021

SAWS will update billing so San Antonio customers aren't slapped with high charges after winter storm

Posted By on Fri, Feb 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge SAM COX / FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Sam Cox / Flickr Creative Commons
For those worrying they'll be hit with an astronomical water bill after flooding and pipe breakages from this week's storm, San Antonio Water System has announced plans that may provide peace of mind.

On Thursday, the utility unveiled a relief program that will apply to all customers' next monthly bill. Under the initiative, customers will be charged the lower of two amounts — either last month's charges, or the charges for the current month.




“This extreme weather event has caused unimaginable hardships, and the last thing our neighbors need to worry about right now is their next water bill,” SAWS President and CEO Robert R. Puente said in a news release. “These are very trying times for many, and we want to help ease the burden any way we can.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Trending

San Antonio actor Jesse Borrego talks about how the pandemic is changing Hollywood
San Antonio musician John Coker charts a genre-defying path on his new album STOIC
Assclown Alert: Texas rep who tried to reverse Biden's fair win picked to chair elections committee
Texas artists and modern masters share the walls in fauna-filled exhibition ‘El Rancho McNay’
Newly certified petition changes the dynamic of contract talks with San Antonio’s police union
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. CPS Energy chief says San Antonians will face power outages through Saturday, some longer Read More

  2. Video of Houston man skiing on icy highway goes viral Read More

  3. Rick Perry saying Texans prefer blackouts to regulations is only his latest dumbass remark Read More

  4. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lies on Fox News about cause of the state’s power outages Read More

  5. Podcast describes trials of San Antonio man with disabilities as he endures lengthy power outage Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation