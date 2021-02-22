Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton took trip to Utah during winter storm and blackouts

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Ken Paxton

Texas AG Ken Paxton

Looks like Sen. Ted Cruz wasn't the only widely disliked Lone Start State politico to blow town while millions of Texans were stuck without power during a historic winter storm.

According to a Monday Dallas Morning News report, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a fellow Republican, jetted to Utah to meet with that state's counterpart and take part in the demonstration of a police training program.

A Paxton representative confirmed the details to the newspaper. However, the AG's campaign wouldn't reveal when he left on his jaunt.

Revelations about the trip followed a February 20 tweet from Paxton in which he promised, he'd "work to get to the bottom of what has happened" with the power outages. "Texans deserve answers," he added.

I will work to get to the bottom of what has happened. Texans deserve answers. #TexasPowerOutages https://t.co/y01ltQxgmb — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) February 20, 2021

From the looks of Twitter Monday, a number of those Texans — including political figures from across the aisle — weren't convinced Paxton would find many answers hidden under rocks in the Beehive State.

So while Cruz abandoned Texas to hit the beach in Mexico, Texas AG Ken Paxton flew to Utah for a trip unrelated to the storm.



They don’t believe in governance, and couldn’t care less about the people they’re supposed to represent. https://t.co/0fg6jwqSeY — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) February 22, 2021

Two questions: do supporters of Texas’ secession from the US oppose disaster aid from the US federal government?Does Texas AG Ken Paxton, who joined case to overturn the election, consider President Biden’s emergency declaration for the state illegitimate? — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) February 19, 2021

He was in Utah for a meeting?

Does @KenPaxtonTX not have a Zoom account?



In a week when there were multiple reports of price gouging, the top official charged with consumer protection was out of state.



And he wants his budget increased? #txlege https://t.co/gTWJZZbyhv — Chris Turner (@ChrisGTurner) February 22, 2021

Then, again, how much worse could Paxton's pubic reputation possibly suffer from the trip?

After all, the AG has already been indicted for securities fraud, sued by whistleblowers in his office over alleged retaliatory actions, reportedly investigated by the FBI for abuse of office — just to name a few of the slick skidmarks on his political career.

