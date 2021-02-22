No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 22, 2021

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton took trip to Utah during winter storm and blackouts

Posted By on Mon, Feb 22, 2021 at 3:00 PM

click to enlarge Texas AG Ken Paxton - COURTESY PHOTO / KEN PAXTON
  • Courtesy Photo / Ken Paxton
  • Texas AG Ken Paxton

Looks like Sen. Ted Cruz wasn't the only widely disliked Lone Start State politico to blow town while millions of Texans were stuck without power during a historic winter storm.

According to a Monday Dallas Morning News report, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a fellow Republican, jetted to Utah to meet with that state's counterpart and take part in the demonstration of a police training program.

A Paxton representative confirmed the details to the newspaper. However, the AG's campaign wouldn't reveal when he left on his jaunt.

Revelations about the trip followed a February 20 tweet from Paxton in which he promised, he'd "work to get to the bottom of what has happened" with the power outages. "Texans deserve answers," he added.

From the looks of Twitter Monday, a number of those Texans — including political figures from across the aisle — weren't convinced Paxton would find many answers hidden under rocks in the Beehive State.

Then, again, how much worse could Paxton's pubic reputation possibly suffer from the trip?

After all, the AG has already been indicted for securities fraud, sued by whistleblowers in his office over alleged retaliatory actions, reportedly investigated by the FBI for abuse of office — just to name a few of the slick skidmarks on his political career.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

San Antonio actor Jesse Borrego talks about how the pandemic is changing Hollywood
San Antonio musician John Coker charts a genre-defying path on his new album STOIC
Assclown Alert: Texas rep who tried to reverse Biden's fair win picked to chair elections committee
Texas artists and modern masters share the walls in fauna-filled exhibition ‘El Rancho McNay’
Newly certified petition changes the dynamic of contract talks with San Antonio’s police union
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Water System lifts its boil-water notice for some areas. This map shows where. Read More

  2. In tweet defending Cruz, Donald Trump Jr. blasts incompetence of Texas' 'Democrat Governor' Read More

  3. Texas officials block electricity providers from sending bills, disconnecting utilities for nonpayment Read More

  4. Coronavirus vaccine deliveries to Texas pick up after winter storm Read More

  5. Bexar County Judge Wolff calls on Texas' governor to roll back power deregulation after outages Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation