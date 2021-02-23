No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Actress Eva Longoria volunteers with San Antonio Food Bank following devastating winter storm

Posted By on Tue, Feb 23, 2021 at 9:46 AM

click to enlarge San Antonio Food Bank President and CEO Eric Cooper and actress Eva Longoria. - COURTESY / SAN ANTONIO FOOD BANK
  • Courtesy / San Antonio Food Bank
  • San Antonio Food Bank President and CEO Eric Cooper and actress Eva Longoria.
Television and film actress Eva Longoria lent her manicured hands to the San Antonio Food Bank Monday, making home deliveries to households jolted by last week's history-making winter storm.

“Longoria spent [Monday] afternoon delivering food, water and pet supplies to some hurting San Antonio neighbors,” San Antonio Food Bank Chief Resource Officer Michael G. Guerra said in an email. “She brought warm and sunshine to those impacted by the winter storm last week.”



The Desperate Housewives star — a Corpus Christi native — is a staunch supporter of Feeding America, which distributes food and grocery products through a nationwide member network.

In the wake of last week's winter storm, Longoria also urged her social media followers to make contributions to nonprofits helping hungry Texans.

click to enlarge Eva Longoria helps with a San Antonio food distribution. - COURTESY / SAN ANTONIO FOOD BANK
  • Courtesy / San Antonio Food Bank
  • Eva Longoria helps with a San Antonio food distribution.
