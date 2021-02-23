Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Actress Eva Longoria volunteers with San Antonio Food Bank following devastating winter storm
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Feb 23, 2021 at 9:46 AM
Courtesy / San Antonio Food Bank
San Antonio Food Bank President and CEO Eric Cooper and actress Eva Longoria.
Television and film actress Eva Longoria lent her manicured hands to the San Antonio Food Bank Monday, making home deliveries to households jolted by last week's history-making winter storm.
“Longoria spent [Monday] afternoon delivering food, water and pet supplies to some hurting San Antonio neighbors,” San Antonio Food Bank Chief Resource Officer Michael G. Guerra said in an email. “She brought warm and sunshine to those impacted by the winter storm last week.”
The Desperate Housewives
star — a Corpus Christi native — is a staunch supporter of Feeding America, which distributes food and grocery products through a nationwide member network.
In the wake of last week's winter storm, Longoria also urged her social media followers to make contributions to nonprofits helping hungry Texans.
Courtesy / San Antonio Food Bank
Eva Longoria helps with a San Antonio food distribution.
