No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 26, 2021

San Antonio-based pilot tapped to join Air Force Thunderbirds team

Posted By on Fri, Feb 26, 2021 at 3:02 PM

click image FACEBOOK / AIR FORCE THUNDERBIRDS
  • Facebook / Air Force Thunderbirds
The elite Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team this week used social media to introduce a new operations officer, who happens to be based at San Antonio’s Kelly Field.

Major Thomas Werner of the 182nd Fighter Squadron at Texas Air National Guard at Kelly Field will serve as the team’s operations officer starting in June. His tasks will include overseeing all air space coordination, safety observation and ground communication with the pilots during aerial demonstrations.



The organization called Werner “an experienced leader and skilled F-16 pilot.” Makes sense: he's garnered more than 2,400 flight hours, including 912 spent in combat support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

The Thunderbirds demonstration team originally began as the 30th Aero Squadron, activated for the first time during World War I in 1917. The squadron has seen several iterations since then — inactive and active alike — but currently operates as the USAF Air Demonstration Squadron, known publicly as the Thunderbirds.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Trending

Top(ped) Dog: The Dogfather’s Patrick Curel on why his hot dog restaurant is flipping burgers
Glitter Political: Jalen McKee-Rodriguez aims to unseat his former boss on San Antonio council
Ólàjú expands awareness of African culture, identity with focus on powerful photography
The failure of San Antonio’s city-owned utilities last week demand action, not reassurances
Power Failure: Blame for Texas’ electrical grid disaster extends far further than ERCOT
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Ted Cruz says leaked texts about his Cancun trip show how 'nasty' politics has become. Cry us a river. Read More

  2. Reforming Texas' power grid requires serious regulatory oversight, not finger-pointing Read More

  3. Gov. Abbott's TV speech blames ERCOT for Texas blackouts, again fails to own up to wider failures Read More

  4. San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B donating $1 million to Texas food banks in wake of winter storm Read More

  5. San Antonio Police Department disciplines officers for excessive force, according to report Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation