Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Maskless masses party on South Padre beaches after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifts mask mandate

Posted By on Tue, Mar 16, 2021 at 9:49 AM

click to enlarge People park on the beach in South Padre Island, pre-COVID. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / MATTHEW T. RADER
  • Wikimedia Commons / Matthew T. Rader
  • People park on the beach in South Padre Island, pre-COVID.
Quelle surprise.

Multiple media reports documented maskless and tight-packed crowds at Texas’ South Padre Island last week, following Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to lift the statewide mask mandate and capacity restrictions.



Many Texan school districts — including the majority of San Antonio’s — held their spring breaks last week, and more across the country will hold the weeklong reprieve through this Friday.

Abbott's decision to rescind statewide pandemic protocols shortly before spring break has medical experts worried about a surge in cases in the coming weeks. Especially as revelers let down their guards.

"The beach is coming back to life, the town coming back to life, we're having some fun out here, restrictions are so crazy you know everybody just kind of relaxed,” one South Padre Islander told News 4 San Antonio.

The partying at SPI and other locations comes as health experts warn that despite rising vaccination rates, case numbers aren't yet under control, CNN reports. Beyond that, a potentially more deadly U.K. variant is poised to become the dominant strain in the United States by early April.
    "We have seen footage of people enjoying spring break festivities, maskless," Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday, according to the CNN report. "This is all in the context of still 50,000 cases per day."

    Beyond the implication for possible COVID-19 spikes in places that played host to spring break revelers, students who partied their break away could end up bringing infections back to their campuses, as evidenced by some colleges' decisions to cancel their breaks this year as a precaution.

    Tags:

    San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

    Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

    Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

    Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

