Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

In defending voter-suppression bill, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick falsely claims most people of color don't own cars

Posted By on Wed, Apr 28, 2021 at 9:23 AM

click to enlarge Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick appears to know even less about car-ownership statistics than he does selecting flattering shirts. - WIKIMDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Wikimdia Commons / Gage Skidmore
  • Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick appears to know even less about car-ownership statistics than he does selecting flattering shirts.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has a lengthy history of making absurd claims, but a recent outburst that drew scrutiny from the fact-checking website Politifact is out there even by his standards.

In his defense of a Texas Senate bill that would outlaw drive-thru voting, the state's Republican lieutenant governor argued the measure wouldn't suppress poll access for people of color, as many voting-rights groups argue, because, well, most of those folks don't own cars.



If you just did a spit take, let's roll the tape.

"If they're worried about people of color — on the Democrats' side who came up with this drive-in voting — statistics show that more people of color don't have cars than not," Patrick said during an April 6 press conference defending the Lege's raft of voter-suppression bills. "So, how do [drive-thru voting centers] help those folks?"

On its face, Patrick's claim is ludicrous. Not just a tad ludicrous, but over-the-fucking-top ludicrous.

Even so, Politifact did what it does and pulled the data to show just how ludicrous it is in a measured, nonpartisan manner.

First, the group reached out to Patrick's office to understand which statistics the lieutenant governor was referring to during his presser. No dice. His spokesperson didn't return messages.

At that point, the journalists at Politifact did what journalists do and unearthed facts and figures to get to the bottom of the claim. To that end, they turned to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, which collects demographic, social and economic data from 3.5 million households annually.

And here's what the Census Bureau found in its 2019 survey, the most recent available: 88% of Texas' African American population owns at least one vehicle, while 95% of the state's Asian and Latino populations each own at least one motorized set of wheels.

"Vehicle ownerships rates are similarly high for the state’s white, native, mixed race and other racial groups," Politifact added.

Little surprise then that the organization rated Patrick's claim as "False." However, folks with more of a flair for colorful Texas metaphor might be tempted to assign it a rating of "False with a Steaming Side Serving of Over-the-Fucking-Top Ludicrous."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Donella Drive drops a second powerful EP after a significant lineup change
Saint City Saint? Epicure Hugh Daschbach turns his attention to helping hospitality workers
Assclown Alert: Peddling election-fraud snake oil with Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes
Puppeteer and UTSA senior Bradley Freeman Jr. joins Sesame Workshop’s new initiative on race
Glitter Political: District 2 council candidate Nneka Cleaver's strength is bringing people together
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. County judge says Gov. Abbott's claim of abuse at San Antonio migrant shelter 'completely false' Read More

  2. Nearly all of Texas' GOP members of Congress get grades of 'D' or 'F' on new 'Democracy Report Card' Read More

  3. U.S. Supreme Court rejects Texas-led lawsuit seeking to protect a Trump immigration policy Read More

  4. Assclown Alert: Peddling election-fraud snake oil with Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes Read More

  5. Tweet showing trash in San Antonio River south of downtown sparks outrage — and a cleanup Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation