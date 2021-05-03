Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 3, 2021

Former federal ethics chief blasts Ted Cruz's message to 'woke' corporations as 'openly corrupt'

Posted By on Mon, May 3, 2021 at 9:06 AM

click to enlarge U.S. Sen Ted Cruz published a letter in the Wall Street Journal threatening to cut off access to corporate CEOs who don't toe the Republican Party line. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • U.S. Sen Ted Cruz published a letter in the Wall Street Journal threatening to cut off access to corporate CEOs who don't toe the Republican Party line.
The former head of the Government Office of Ethics called an editorial penned by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz as a warning to "woke CEOs" as possibly the “most openly corrupt” message ever from a senator to corporate donors.

“It’s the part everyone knows: these crooks sell access,” Walter Shaub, former chief of the Government Office of Ethics, tweeted Sunday in response to a column Cruz, R-Texas, published in the Wall Street Journal. “Others have the sense not to admit it. This is why our republic is broken: Immoral politicians selling power we’ve entrusted to them like it’s theirs to sell.”




In case anyone needs a translation: Shaub, who headed the office under the tenures of presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, was calling out Cruz for having the gall — or maybe the profound cluelessness — to openly admit his own party engages in greased-palm politics.

In his editorial published last week in the WSJ, Cruz wags his finger at CEOs that have spoken out against Republicans' assault on voting rights in state legislatures, saying those captains of industry are no longer welcome to seek special favors.

“This time, we won’t look the other way on Coca-Cola’s $12 billion in back taxes owed," Cruz wrote. "This time, when Major League Baseball lobbies to preserve its multibillion-dollar antitrust exception, we’ll say no thank you. This time, when Boeing asks for billions in corporate welfare, we’ll simply let the Export-Import Bank expire.”

By now, accusations of dirty dealing are nothing new to Cruz, who facing separate ethics complaints over his potential role in the January 6 Capitol insurrection and his alleged use of campaign funds to promote a book he wrote.

Maybe Cruz figured he had nothing to lose if he went ahead and said the quiet part out loud. After all, that didn't seem to be a political liability for Trump, whose coattails Texas' junior senator is eager to ride.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Donella Drive drops a second powerful EP after a significant lineup change
Saint City Saint? Epicure Hugh Daschbach turns his attention to helping hospitality workers
Assclown Alert: Peddling election-fraud snake oil with Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes
Puppeteer and UTSA senior Bradley Freeman Jr. joins Sesame Workshop’s new initiative on race
Glitter Political: District 2 council candidate Nneka Cleaver's strength is bringing people together
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Ted Cruz falls asleep during presidential address, and Julián Castro can't resist jabbing him for it Read More

  2. Prop B's narrow miss with San Antonio voters still sends a strong message about police reform Read More

  3. Ron Nirenberg slides to easy win in San Antonio mayoral race Read More

  4. River Garbage, Alamo Drafthouse: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week Read More

  5. Army report finds Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén reported being sexually harassed twice before she was killed Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation