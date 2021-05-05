Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

City of San Antonio will open 6 public pools at limited capacity for summer

Posted By on Wed, May 5, 2021 at 12:24 PM

click image San Pedro Springs Pool is one of six city pools that will open this weekend. - INSTAGRAM / SAPARKSANDREC
  • Instagram / saparksandrec
  • San Pedro Springs Pool is one of six city pools that will open this weekend.
As temperatures and vaccination rates rise in tandem, the City of San Antonio has opted to open a half-dozen public swimming pools for the summer season.

The pools will reopen Saturday with capacity restrictions in place. Heritage, Lady Bird Johnson, Southside Lions, Woodlawn, Kennedy and San Pedro pools will all be open Saturdays and Sundays. The Heritage, Lady Bird Johnson, Southside Lions and Woodlawn pools also will operate Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.



But getting your swim on will require planning. A few things will be different for pool-going folks this season, according to the Parks and Recreation website.

For one, guests are expected to arrive “swim ready,” since dressing rooms and showers won't be available. Also, users must pre-register for a designated swim time via an online system to manage capacity. Masks will be required when swimmers aren't in the pool.

Locations and hours for the reopened pools are as follows:
  • Woodlawn Pool, 221 Alexander Ave., will open 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 1-8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
  • Southside Lions Pool, 3100 Hiawatha St., will open 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 1-8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
  • Heritage Pool, 1423  S. Ellison Dr., will open 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 1-8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
  • Lady Bird Johnson Pool, 10700 Nacogdoches Road, will open 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 1-8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
  • San Pedro Pool, 2200 N. Flores St., will open from 1-8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
  • John F. Kennedy Pool, 3299 S.W. 28th St., will open 1-8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

