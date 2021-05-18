Fiesta San Antonio Commission announces June festivities will be held at 100% capacity
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, May 18, 2021 at 10:25 AM
click image
-
Instagram / fiestasa
-
Fiesta 2021 is slated to occur from June 17-27.
In a likely return to the crowded conditions that usually mark Fiesta, next month's installment of the annual citywide party will be held at 100% capacity, the Fiesta San Antonio Commission said.
The news comes the day after Texas recorded its first day without any COVID-19-related deaths in more than a year, according to the San Antonio Report
.
A Monday press release states that local COVID numbers have met thresholds set by the commission to allow full-capacity events. Those include a weekly positivity rate below 5% and a percentage of fully vaccinated people above 40%.
As of Monday, Bexar County meets all of the relevant criteria.
The commission also noted that unvaccinated people will be required to wear masks for Fiesta events held on city property, but revelers won't be required to show proof of their vaccine status. Fully vaccinated attendees will be encouraged to wear masks in crowded areas.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month advised
that fully vaccinated people can now gather indoors together without wearing masks. Of course, “fully vaccinated” refers to those who waited two weeks after having received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s.
Fiesta 2021 will be held Thursday, June 17 to Sunday, June 27.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: Vaccinations, Centers for Disease Control, CDC, advice, indoor gatherings, family gatherings, masks, covid-19, covid, pandemic, coronavirus, San Antonio, vaccination sites, Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, rules, recommendations, guidelines, Fiesta, San Antonio, party, November, Fiesta commission, schedule, official schedule, Day in Old Mexico, NIOSA, King William Fair, Fredstock, Battle of Flowers, PACfest, 10th Street River Festival, Hemisfair, Fiesta Carnival, Taste of New Orleans, Fiesta Flambeau Parade, Rey Feyo, texas, festivals, carnivals, events, things to do in San Antonio, Image, canceled, cancelled, COVID-19, COVID 19, pandemic, Image, Image, Image