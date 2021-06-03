Ted Cruz tries to insult Kamala Harris with Monty Python clip, and Twitter throws it right back at him

Courtesy Photo / U.S. Senate

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz

Pardon the crude analogy, but U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is like a school bully who fills a water balloon with piss, only to have it burst all over himself as he tries to hurl it at an unwitting victim.

In other words, it sure seems like a lot of Cruz's attempts at Twitter snark blow up in his face.

In the latest such instance, Texas' junior senator tried to take a jab at Vice President Kamala Harris by sharing the iconic "run away" scene from Monty Python and the Holy Grail and suggesting that's her reaction to the recent surge of asylum seekers crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

On the border crisis, Kamala invokes an old leadership style....https://t.co/Y24fcvapkl pic.twitter.com/QUy5Jlv4W7 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 2, 2021

Here's the problem, though, and one Cruz should have seen before he shared that GIF with the whole wide world: he's done a little running away of his own.

Namely, Cruz packed up his family and headed to balmy Cancun while his constituents were freezing without power during February's winter storms. Yeah, that one's still fresh in the zeitgeist, and you can bet Twitter users had no trouble making the connection.

Is this live footage of your during the Texas Energy Crisis? — MericanDaddy (@MericanDaddy) June 2, 2021

Except that you are the one who really did run away! pic.twitter.com/UbjDn5GU4x — Q Ball Corner Pocket (@Pawlectro) June 2, 2021

Looks a lot like you during the Texas storm no? You hear the death toll from that is likely closer to 500 people? — Mrs.B (@Sarahbennett061) June 2, 2021

Why don't you get yourself a towel and clean up, Ted? It's starting to stink in here.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.