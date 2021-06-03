Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Thursday, June 3, 2021

Ted Cruz tries to insult Kamala Harris with Monty Python clip, and Twitter throws it right back at him

Posted By on Thu, Jun 3, 2021 at 4:08 PM

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz - COURTESY PHOTO / U.S. SENATE
  • Courtesy Photo / U.S. Senate
  • U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz

Pardon the crude analogy, but U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is like a school bully who fills a water balloon with piss, only to have it burst all over himself as he tries to hurl it at an unwitting victim.

In other words, it sure seems like a lot of Cruz's attempts at Twitter snark blow up in his face.

In the latest such instance, Texas' junior senator tried to take a jab at Vice President Kamala Harris by sharing the iconic "run away" scene from Monty Python and the Holy Grail and suggesting that's her reaction to the recent surge of asylum seekers crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. 

Here's the problem, though, and one Cruz should have seen before he shared that GIF with the whole wide world: he's done a little running away of his own.

Namely, Cruz packed up his family and headed to balmy Cancun while his constituents were freezing without power during February's winter storms. Yeah, that one's still fresh in the zeitgeist, and you can bet Twitter users had no trouble making the connection.

Why don't you get yourself a towel and clean up, Ted? It's starting to stink in here.

