San Antonio police release video of persons of interest in Palladium movie theater stabbing

The San Antonio Police Department has released video of persons of interest in last weekend's Palladium movie theater stabbing.

The San Antonio Police department has shared surveillance video of two men it identified as persons of interest in the stabbing of a woman at the Santikos Entertainment Palladium movie theater last Saturday.Police said the woman was walking out of the Northwest Side movie house when a man approached her from behind and stabbed her multiple times before escaping out a back door. The surveillance footage appears to show a hasty exit by one of the men.EMS took the woman to University Hospital in critical condition, but as of Sunday morning, her condition was upgraded to stable.SAPD urges anyone with information about either of the men to contact it at (210) 207-7635 or (210) 207-7737.