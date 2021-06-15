Twitter rips Ted Cruz over awkward video where he recites Pledge of Allegiance, claims its 'controversial'

This didn’t use to be controversial. #flagday pic.twitter.com/azsUwItMGp— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 14, 2021
Just 5 months ago you orchestrated an insurrection against US. Your terrorists literally tossed US flags off the side of the Capitol to raise Trump flags.— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 14, 2021
And now for a word from this poor flag: pic.twitter.com/JjQCDvRI35— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 15, 2021
Dry hump it next time. It worked for the man who humiliated your wife and father. pic.twitter.com/M8E9V8sdNb— Mike Pence - Professional Mannequin (@vespertilioAJR) June 14, 2021
Bro. You're weird. This isn't controversial, it's bizarre and awkward. pic.twitter.com/RKff3l7Yao— Bruno (@BrunoTheGreat32) June 14, 2021
stop the performative grievance-baby nonsense, you grandstanding huckster, reciting the Pledge is not controversial. pledge to the flag all you want — the next time you're in a Cancun airport while your constituents are freezing in the dark, for example— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 14, 2021
I pledge allegeince— kilgore trout, offer expires june 31 (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 14, 2021
to the grid
that sometimes supplies electricity
to some of the public
I represent
one texas
under ercot
with liberty for just us in cancun https://t.co/ILkgHHflTv
