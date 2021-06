Twitter rips Ted Cruz over awkward video where he recites Pledge of Allegiance, claims its 'controversial'

Screen Capture / Twitter / SenTedCruz

A boy and his flag: Sen. Ted Cruz puts on a patriotic performance for Twitter.

Just 5 months ago you orchestrated an insurrection against US. Your terrorists literally tossed US flags off the side of the Capitol to raise Trump flags. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 14, 2021

And now for a word from this poor flag: pic.twitter.com/JjQCDvRI35 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 15, 2021

Dry hump it next time. It worked for the man who humiliated your wife and father. pic.twitter.com/M8E9V8sdNb — Mike Pence - Professional Mannequin (@vespertilioAJR) June 14, 2021

stop the performative grievance-baby nonsense, you grandstanding huckster, reciting the Pledge is not controversial. pledge to the flag all you want — the next time you're in a Cancun airport while your constituents are freezing in the dark, for example — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 14, 2021

I pledge allegeince

to the grid

that sometimes supplies electricity

to some of the public

I represent

one texas

under ercot

with liberty for just us in cancun https://t.co/ILkgHHflTv — kilgore trout, offer expires june 31 (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 14, 2021

On Monday, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz pretended to stoke the flames of controversy by — gasp — awkwardly reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in a video now being widely mocked on Twitter.The Texas Republican shared a clip of himself, alone in his office, hand over his heart, delivering a nasally, robotic recitation of the Pledge. "This didn’t use to be controversial," he tweeted by away of explanation, throwing in the hashtag #flagday to remind us that June 14 is the day in 1777 when the U.S. officially approved the design of the national flag.Because, um, patriotism. Or red meat for the base. Or something. In truth, it's hard to tell what Cruz was after. Let's just say his performance doesn't come across as particularly stirring.And as is so often the case when Texas' junior senator tries to use Twitter to gin up controversy, he instead unleashed an avalanche of mockery.Some users picked up on the goofy surreality of Cruz's display. However, more pointed out that reciting the pledge isn't particularly controversial. Unless, that is, you happen to be one of the lawmakers who tried to overturn a legitimate presidential election and helped fan the flames of an insurrection that trashed the U.S. Capitol.With Texas' shaky electrical grid once again in the news , plenty of folks also used the opportunity to renew their skewering of Cruz for jetting off to sunny Cancun while millions of Texans endured freezing temps without power.Keep on shitposting, Ted. Apparently, it's easier than actually expending effort to do anything for the 29 million-plus constituents you claim to represent.