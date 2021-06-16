Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

San Antonio's CPS Energy racks up $2.5 million in legal fees from suits over February winter storm

Posted By on Wed, Jun 16, 2021 at 11:30 AM

CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold Williams speaks during an energy symposium. - CPS ENERGY
  • CPS Energy
  • CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold Williams speaks during an energy symposium.
Already facing $1 billion in costs from February's freeze and statewide blackouts, San Antonio's CPS Energy has also amassed $2.5 million in outside legal fees related to the disaster, TV station KSAT reports.

The city-owned utility paid five outside law firms a total exceeding $2 million for work related to the outages, according to data it supplied to KSAT last week. That includes more than $1 million to Dentons US LLP, CPS Energy's lead counsel in a suit against the operator of Texas' power grid.



Also figuring into the total are nearly $563,000 in payments to two unidentified consultants for advice on policy and litigation issues, according to documents obtained by the station.

CPS Energy sued grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) in March, alleging that it allowed energy suppliers to overcharge power generators during the crisis. The utility also filed roughly 20 separate suits against natural gas companies, accusing them of price gouging during the disaster, one of the costliest in state history.

What's more, the CPS Energy is defending itself against at least six wrongful death suits stemming from the outages, according to KSAT's reporting.

As the suits play out, ERCOT this week requested that Texans conserve energy, warning that unexpected power plant closures and summer temperatures are again straining the grid.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Assclown Alert: Unpacking Gov. Greg Abbott's theater at the U.S.-Mexico border
Kiki with Akasha: San Antonio dancer Antonio Padron dishes about his turn on HBO’s Legendary
Months after winter blackouts, Texas' grid operator urges conservation to avoid new outages
Sampling the corn-based liquors of Mexico gives new twists to old favorites
Downtown San Antonio's Domingo has a creative approach that may draw locals along with tourists
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio high school graduation walk goes viral after student shows off revealing dress under robe Read More

  2. University of Texas at San Antonio bags $40 million donation from billionaire MacKenzie Scott Read More

  3. Twitter rips Ted Cruz over awkward video where he recites Pledge of Allegiance, claims its 'controversial' Read More

  4. Assclown Alert: Unpacking Gov. Greg Abbott's theater at the U.S.-Mexico border Read More

  5. San Antonio Zoo's Dr. Rob L. Coke named finalist for 'Hero Veterinarian' award Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation