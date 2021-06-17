Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Thursday, June 17, 2021

U.S. Supreme Court hands Texas AG Ken Paxton a defeat, saying it won't overturn Obamacare

Posted By on Thu, Jun 17, 2021 at 10:12 AM

click to enlarge Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has received two recent rebuffs by the U.S. Supreme Court. - COURTESY PHOTO / TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE
  • Courtesy Photo / Texas Attorney General's Office
  • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has received two recent rebuffs by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday shot down a challenge to the Affordable Care Act led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that would have ripped medical coverage from an estimated 2 million Texans.

The justices ruled 7-2 that a group of Republican-led states and the former Trump administration didn't have legal standing to challenge the law on constitutional grounds. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote the decision while Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented.



In the ruling, Breyer wrote that Texas and other states couldn't show that they were harmed by the law since Congress removed a provision in the original law that financially penalized people who failed to obtain insurance.

The ACA, frequently referred to as "Obamacare," was passed in 2010 to provide medical coverage for Americans unable to obtain it from an employer.

"Texas has the highest uninsured rate in the nation," said Wesley Story, communications manager at Progress Texas, in an emailed statement. "It’s disgraceful that our state’s own indicted attorney general helped lead the charge to try and destroy the Affordable Care Act in the midst of a deadly pandemic that has killed over 600,000 Americans."

This is the second recent Supreme Court defeat for the embattled Paxton, who filed a widely ridiculed suit seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The court refused to hear that case, saying that Texas had no standing to bring it.

Thursday's ruling marks the third time the nation's highest court has issued a ruling that allows the ACA to stand.

