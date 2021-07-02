San Antonio Food Bank provides 70,000 meals for kids via NCAA partnership

click image Instagram / ncaawbb

The NCAA Fan Cutout promotion raised over $10,000 for the SA Food Bank.

The 2021 NCAA Women’s DI Basketball Championship took place in SA this year, though it looked a bit different at 17% capacity. Through a Fan Cutout promotion, however, the San Antonio Food Bank was able to rustle up over $10,000 for three area organizations.For $100, fans could purchase a printed likeness of themselves to occupy a seat at the Sweet 16, semifinal and championship games. The cutout promotion allowed fans to help fill the stands, while supporting the San Antonio Food Bank, which received $10,344 from the promotion.“The pandemic has seen thousands more hurting in our community. Imagine the anxiety of not having food in the pantry. It breaks your heart,” President & CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank Eric Cooper said in a release. “These funds will help us ensure that no child in San Antonio or the region goes to bed hungry this summer.”To celebrate the success of the promotion — which amounts to 70,000 meals — the Food Bank on Friday provided lunch to the Eastside Boys & Girls Club.