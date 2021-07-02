Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, July 2, 2021

San Antonio Food Bank provides 70,000 meals for kids via NCAA partnership

Posted By on Fri, Jul 2, 2021 at 10:38 AM

click image The NCAA Fan Cutout promotion raised over $10,000 for the SA Food Bank. - INSTAGRAM / NCAAWBB
  • Instagram / ncaawbb
  • The NCAA Fan Cutout promotion raised over $10,000 for the SA Food Bank.
The 2021 NCAA Women’s DI Basketball Championship took place in SA this year, though it looked a bit different at 17% capacity. Through a Fan Cutout promotion, however, the San Antonio Food Bank was able to rustle up over $10,000 for three area organizations.

For $100, fans could purchase a printed likeness of themselves to occupy a seat at the Sweet 16, semifinal and championship games. The cutout promotion allowed fans to help fill the stands, while supporting the San Antonio Food Bank, which received $10,344 from the promotion.



“The pandemic has seen thousands more hurting in our community. Imagine the anxiety of not having food in the pantry. It breaks your heart,” President & CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank Eric Cooper said in a release. “These funds will help us ensure that no child in San Antonio or the region goes to bed hungry this summer.”

To celebrate the success of the promotion — which amounts to 70,000 meals — the Food Bank on Friday provided lunch to the Eastside Boys & Girls Club.

