Wednesday, August 11, 2021

UTSA modifies course delivery, implements mandatory COVID-19 testing for fall semester

Posted By on Wed, Aug 11, 2021 at 1:29 PM

UTSA has modified its course delivery and implemented mandatory COVID-19 testing for the 2021 fall semester. - COURTESY / THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy / The University of Texas at San Antonio
  • UTSA has modified its course delivery and implemented mandatory COVID-19 testing for the 2021 fall semester.
A Wednesday email from University of Texas at San Antonio President Taylor Eighmy shared two principal adjustments being made to campus operations for the first three weeks of the upcoming fall semester.

Though the fall semester will begin as planned on August 23, the state university will hold most courses online for the first three weeks, and will require COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff.



The first phase of the testing program will involve testing of students moving into campus housing and will include phased scheduling, policies for asymptomatic and symptomatic testing, testing locations and self-reporting.

“Unfortunately, the delta variant has proven more contagious than previous strains, escalating risk levels to the severe level in San Antonio,” Eighmy's email read. “Given all this, we must temporarily adjust our approach to opening our fall semester … until we see the delta surge begin to diminish and return to less risky levels similar to what we experienced earlier this summer.”

Details on the new policies will be updated regularly on the UTSA Roadrunner Roadmap website as August 23 approaches, and prospective students can expect more information on the modifications in the days to come, the email also noted.

