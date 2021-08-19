As COVID surges, Texas Attorney General asks people to rat out municipalities requiring masks

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Ken Paxton

Texas AG Ken Paxton's legal woes have compounded making him a prime target for a primary challenge.

As legal battles intensify between Gov. Greg Abbott and municipalities who push back against his order banning local mask mandates, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking Texans to rat out local officials.

In a Thursday tweet, Paxton's office urged residents to email a dedicated account to let staff there know "if your local entity imposes a mask mandate."

The tweet also offers a link to the AG's list of local entities that have defied Abbott's order. As of early Thursday afternoon, the tally now includes more than 70 purported violators, ranging from those in urban centers — Bexar County and Houston ISD, for example — to largely rural Lasara ISD and Nueces County.

If your local government entity imposes a mask mandate, email us at ➡️ maskmandate@oag.texas.gov



To view our updated list of non-compliant entities, visit ⬇️https://t.co/sAhM015wGx pic.twitter.com/kpNrVF4KQ7 — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) August 19, 2021

Paxton and Abbott are both Republicans, and the AG has been vigorous in pursuing court cases against local entities that defied Abbott's orders banning mask and vaccine mandates. Municipalities and school districts argue the governor is looking to score points with the pandemic-denying MAGA crowd while tying their hands as they try to deal with a rapid rise in COVID cases.

Adding to the irony, Abbott revealed Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a crowded GOP event at which neither he nor many people in attendance were wearing face coverings.

On Thursday, after Paxton's office shared its request for Texans to narc on local officials, Twitter users fired off a litany of juicy replies. Among those were some wondering where to report Paxton, whose legal woes include a securities fraud indictment, whistleblower suits from former top aides and a reported FBI investigation.

Where can we report an indicted, corrupt attorney general, who has thus far managed to evade a trial and justice??? — Ryan Phishes (@rhinosphish) August 19, 2021

You're not making the point you think you're making. You're just proving how horrible and over-reaching GA-38 is. The list, now at 70 districts, includes rural & urban, large & small districts. Get a clue. You're losing your consituents/supporters — Lexiloo (@catch_23) August 19, 2021

And while we would never, ever support tying up a state email account with memes, snark, spam and shit posts, it's certainly up to you, dear reader, whether you choose to follow the sarcastic suggestion of the Twitter user below.

Please do not send memes to maskmandate@oag.texas.gov https://t.co/PMsdeBOE6J — champagne socialist 🥂🌹 (@seizethewhiskey) August 19, 2021

