Thursday, August 19, 2021

As COVID surges, Texas Attorney General asks people to rat out municipalities requiring masks

Posted By on Thu, Aug 19, 2021 at 12:59 PM

click to enlarge Texas AG Ken Paxton's legal woes have compounded making him a prime target for a primary challenge. - COURTESY PHOTO / KEN PAXTON
  • Courtesy Photo / Ken Paxton
  • Texas AG Ken Paxton's legal woes have compounded making him a prime target for a primary challenge.

As legal battles intensify between Gov. Greg Abbott and municipalities who push back against his order banning local mask mandates, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking Texans to rat out local officials.

In a Thursday tweet, Paxton's office urged residents to email a dedicated account to let staff there know "if your local entity imposes a mask mandate."

The tweet also offers a link to the AG's list of local entities that have defied Abbott's order. As of early Thursday afternoon, the tally now includes more than 70 purported violators, ranging from those in urban centers — Bexar County and Houston ISD, for example — to largely rural Lasara ISD and Nueces County.

Paxton and Abbott are both Republicans, and the AG has been vigorous in pursuing court cases against local entities that defied Abbott's orders banning mask and vaccine mandates. Municipalities and school districts argue the governor is looking to score points with the pandemic-denying MAGA crowd while tying their hands as they try to deal with a rapid rise in COVID cases.

Adding to the irony, Abbott revealed Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a crowded GOP event at which neither he nor many people in attendance were wearing face coverings. 

On Thursday, after Paxton's office shared its request for Texans to narc on local officials, Twitter users fired off a litany of juicy replies. Among those were some wondering where to report Paxton, whose legal woes include a securities fraud indictment, whistleblower suits from former top aides and a reported FBI investigation.

And while we would never, ever support tying up a state email account with  memes, snark, spam and shit posts, it's certainly up to you, dear reader, whether you choose to follow the sarcastic suggestion of the Twitter user below. 

