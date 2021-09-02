Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, September 2, 2021

LGBTQ-inclusive speed-waxing chain LunchboxWax has opened its first San Antonio location

Posted By on Thu, Sep 2, 2021 at 11:47 AM

click to enlarge LunchboxWax has opened its first San Antonio salon. - COURTESY LUNCHBOXWAX
  • Courtesy LunchboxWax
  • LunchboxWax has opened its first San Antonio salon.
Idaho-based speed-waxing concept LunchboxWax has opened its first San Antonio salon at the Alon Town Centre on the North Side, offering face and body waxing — and an inclusive and comfortable environment.

LunchboxWax is a full-service boutique and speed-waxing salon that trains its employees — called waxologists — in practices designed to make the LGBTQ+ community feel comfortable about using its proprietary process.



The brand uses a three-step “soft wax” technique that it says is more effective and less painful than traditional waxing. SA native Denise Reetz will own and operate the salon and lead waxologist recruitment.

“I always wanted to go into business for myself, and once I came across the LunchboxWax concept, I knew it was perfect for me and the San Antonio community," Reetz said in a release. "I fell in love with the brand and the idea of empowering women to grow professionally and personally. Our waxologists receive extensive training, and I’m confident they will provide the excellent, quality services everyone has come to expect from LunchboxWax salons.”

The salon, located at 11503 NW Military Highway, Suite 116, will host a grand opening event Thursday, September 16 at 5 p.m. Its regular hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

