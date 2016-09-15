Shipt Delivers H-E-B Groceries with the Touch of a Button

click to enlarge
As I was driving to work this morning, there was that all too familiar anxiety, the one that reminds me my fridge is a ghost town and that I can only squeeze so much toothpaste out of that flattened tube…there was no avoiding it any longer, I knew that I had to go grocery shopping. After a long day, the last thing I want to do is suffer in the grocery store when I could be enjoying what little of the day I had left relaxing or with loved ones. But wait! What’s that you say? Shipt, an interactive grocery ordering service, has partnered with H-E- B <insert “happy dance” here>. Personal Shoppers delivering groceries you choose online right to your door! Groceries are available for delivery from 8am to 10pm, 7 days a week.
You know what that means, no more slogging through that parking lot, no
click to enlarge
more waiting for that guy who parks his basket right in the middle of the aisle to move, no more awkwardly racing strangers to the shortest checkout line, no more unloading circuits from the car to the house to the car to the house to the car to the house (and so on) – just download the Shipt app, order groceries and schedule delivery right from your smartphone (or computer).
Too good to be true? I admit, I was skeptical at first, but I decided to give it a try, I mean it was eitherthat or running the “grocery store gauntlet” myself. I am definitely a believer – Shipt & H-E- B have simplified my life significantly! No longer do I have to rush to leave work to pick-up groceries because I want to get home at a decent hour.
During my lunch break, I downloaded the
click to enlarge
Shipt’s mobile app, started browsing through the categories and selecting the items (and brands) that I wanted from my smartphone. For me personally, I ordered sweet tea (a must for me), pizza, fresh produce, beauty products, cat treats and most importantly, ice cream. The app is easy, dare I say fun, to use and you can select items at your own leisure, I was done in five minutes! If you forget or change your mind about something, have no fear, you can even go back and edit your order prior to delivery.
The app has different categories and brands of food, household products, personal care items and “On Sale” items available at the closest H-E- B location to the delivery address. Shipt has almost everything you need, but if they don’t, your Personal Shopper will text you that the item
click to enlarge
is no longer available and they can suggest a different product. In my case, I received a text from my Personal Shopper stating that “the store does not have the requested product, “Temptations Chicken with Cheese,” May I suggest chicken flavor?” – a courteous & mindful sentiment. Also, if an item is not listed, you can submit a special request and/or add specific notes to any items on your order using the app.
Your Personal Shopper will ensure that you will get your item. The Shopper who fulfilled and delivered my order was professional, well-trained and friendly.
Shortly after I arrived home from work, my groceries have arrived right on schedule and I could start my evening dinner and relaxing that much sooner. II look forward to skipping the grocery store and simply ordering from Shipt & H-E- B.