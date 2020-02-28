San Antonio Museum of Art Announces Departure of Chief Curator, Co-Interim Director William Keyse Rudolph

click to enlarge
Courtesy of San Antonio Museum of Art
William Keyse Rudolph
William Keyse Rudolph, chief curator and co-interim director
of the San Antonio Museum of Art, will soon be leaving the Alamo City.
The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, MO, has tapped Rudolph to become its Deputy Director of Curatorial Affairs.
Rudolph will remain at SAMA through Contemporary Art Month, leaving the museum effective March 27. He will be replaced in his role as co-interim director by SAMA's Coates-Cowden-Brown Senior Advisor for Asian Art Emily J. Sano, who will oversee museum operations with SAMA CEO/CFO Lisa Tapp until former director
Katie Luber's successor is appointed.
Courtesy of San Antonio Museum of Art
Emily J. Sano
“In my six-plus years at SAMA, I have been privileged to learn from an exceptional team of creative and passionate curators, registrars, preparators, educators, and colleagues in every department who are committed to sharing our collections and ambitious exhibitions with our loyal visitors,” Rudolph said in a statement.
“I will miss the Museum’s family of staff and stakeholders, but I know that their great work will continue as SAMA looks ahead to exciting exhibitions and programs and new leadership, as well as its 40th anniversary in 2021. I hope to bring the energy and excellence of SAMA’s example to the new opportunities and expanded administrative portfolio that are ahead of me in my native Midwest, at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.”
