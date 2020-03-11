Ballet San Antonio to Open a New Dance School This Fall

click to enlarge
-
Erik Tomasson
-
Sofiane Sylve
San Antonio dancers will soon have a new avenue to pursue training in ballet.
Homegrown dance company Ballet San Antonio announced Wednesday that they will open a professional dance school in September 2020. According to a statement, The School of Ballet San Antonio will offer a challenging curriculum designed to "train and inspire the next generation of dancers, providing a sound and comprehensive ballet training and an appreciation for the beauty of the art form."
The new school will be run by Sofiane Sylve, who has also been appointed as Artistic Advisor for Ballet SA. Sylve has served as a principal dancer for the San Francisco Ballet since 2008.
“Sofiane Sylve is a world-class talent. Her notable accomplishments on stage as an artist and in the studio as a teacher are top notch and will be a tremendous asset to San Antonio and key to elevating Ballet San Antonio to the next level regionally, nationally and internationally,” Ballet SA CEO Evin Nicole Eubanks said in a statement.
For anyone looking for a taste of what's to come in the school year, Ballet SA is putting on a two-week Summer Intensive
starting in late July that will feature instruction from Sylve along with the San Francisco Ballet School's Jeffrey Lyons and the Atlanta Ballet's Veronika Part.
Registration for the Summer Intensive
is currently open, and registration for the school will begin in April. All classes will be held at the Ballet San Antonio Studios at 2211 NW Military Highway, Suite 127A.
