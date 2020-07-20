SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Monday, July 20, 2020

San Antonio's Big Texas Comicon Officially Canceled Due to Pandemic

Posted By on Mon, Jul 20, 2020 at 1:46 PM

click image Voice actor Phil LaMarr speaks to fans at 2019's Big Texass Comicon. - FACEBOOK / BIG TEXAS COMICON
  • Facebook / Big Texas Comicon
  • Voice actor Phil LaMarr speaks to fans at 2019's Big Texass Comicon.
With all the con drama brewing in San Antonio, we expected that some fallout and cancellations were coming our way in 2020, just ... not like this.

On Friday, Big Texas Comicon officially threw in the towel, canceling the three-day event planned for September 18-20 at the Henry B. González Convention Center.



When the first wave of coronavirus cancellations hit the U.S., many events were rescheduled for later this year, and events planned for the fall stayed on the calendar. Now, with COVID-19 cases surging in San Antonio (not to mention throughout the U.S.), and the city's official cancellation of the postponed November Fiesta celebration, it was only a matter of time before other fall events got the ax.

"Big Texas Comicon 2020 is officially cancelled. This should come as no surprise to those following our current environment and other big events scheduled for this year," con organizers said in a post on Facebook.

"There simply isn’t a way for us to protect the health of attendees, guests, artists, vendors and staff at this time. All tickets purchased will be refunded."

According to the post, vendors and artists are also eligible for refunds, or can transfer their deposits to the 2021 event.

While this is certainly a major blow to the con, organizers stated that plans for 2021 and 2022 are still on. The event is slated to return to the convention center on October 8-10, 2021.

