Tuesday, October 6, 2020

San Antonio's Ford Holiday River Parade officially canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

In what should probably come as no surprise, another major Alamo City holiday celebration is down for the count.

In what may foreshadow an oncoming wave of Christmas-themed cancellations, the San Antonio River Walk Association announced Tuesday that this year's Ford Holiday River Parade — a downtown holiday staple — has been called off due to the ongoing pandemic, KSAT reports.



The cancellation comes on the heels of the recent announcement that the Rotary Club's ice skating rink would not return to Travis Park this year.

The annual tradition, which featured ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons as Grand Marshal last year, was originally scheduled for Friday, November 27.

Instead, this year's festivities will be replaced with virtual activities, and the parade is officially slated to return November 26, 2021.

“It is with great sadness that we must announce the cancellation of this year’s Ford Holiday River Parade,” River Walk Association Executive Director Maggie Thompson said in a statement provided to KSAT.

"Needless to say, we are beyond heartbroken, but have exciting plans in the works. We are rolling out all new, socially distanced, and fun virtual activities for 2020, as well as looking ahead to 2021 for even bigger and better events."

