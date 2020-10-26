No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, October 26, 2020

Selena: The Series Official Trailer Just Broke the Internet

Posted By on Mon, Oct 26, 2020 at 12:33 PM

click to enlarge NETFLIX
  • Netflix
After months of anticipation, the wait is finally over for Selena fans to get a full glimpse of the late Tejano superstar’s portrayal on the new Netflix TV series. The official trailer for Selena: The Series hit the internet Monday morning and now the December 4 debut date can’t come soon enough.

The trailer begins with Selena’s father Abraham Quintanilla (Ricardo Chavira) outside his home in Corpus Christi, Texas, hearing his young daughter Selena singing while catching fireflies in a jar.



“If you stand around and wait for what you want, you’re going to be waiting your whole life,” Chavira’s Abraham says as the trailer fast-forwards to an adult Selena (Christian Serratos) performing on stage and in the recording studio.

The first Selena song heard is “Baila Esta Cumbia,” which was featured on her 1990 album Ven Conmigo. From there, audiences watch as Selena’s stock rises quickly – from winning Grammys to selling out concerts. Viewers get a glimpse of Selena and her family riding in their tour bus, “Big Bertha,” and having fun on the road. The trailer also quickly touches on Selena and future husband Chris (Jesse Posey) starting to crush on each other.

As the trailer continues, the relationship between Selena and her sister Suzette is highlighted as well as Selena’s brother A.B.’s desire to write more music. One of those songs, “Como la Flor,” from Selena’s 1992 album Entre a Mi Mundo, starts to play as Serratos’ Selena performs it on stage to her legion of supporters during a montage where she’s wearing different outfits, including her famous bustiers.

“When I think about being on stage – you on the bass and Suzette on the drums – nothing else matters,” Serratos’ Selena says via voice over. The trailer wraps up with Selena and Chris sharing a passionate kiss followed by the Queen of Tejano walking into a spotlight while being cheered on by her adoring fans.

Start working on those cumbia moves because Selena: The Series will be here faster than one of those famous Selena spins.

This article originally ran at Remezcla.com.


