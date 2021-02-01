No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, February 1, 2021

Fiesta San Antonio 2021 postponed until June

Posted By on Mon, Feb 1, 2021 at 10:31 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / FIESTA SAN ANTONIO
  • Facebook / Fiesta San Antonio
It's déjà vu all over again.

After 2020's Fiesta celebrations were postponed to the fall — then cancelled — due to the coronavirus pandemic, San Antonians had high hopes pinned on a return to form in April of 2021.



Now, with cases still soaring in San Antonio, and Texas' vaccine rollout moving at a less-than-optimal pace, those hopes have already been dashed.

On Monday morning, the Fiesta Commission confirmed to KABB Fox 29 that Fiesta has officially been postponed to June 17-27, 2021. According to a tweet by KABB anchor Ernie Zuniga, a formal announcement about the postponement is expected soon.


The delay of the 10-day citywide party comes on the heels of the cancellations of St. Mary's University's Fiesta Oyster Bake and the Barbacoa and Big Red Festival.

