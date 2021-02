Fiesta San Antonio 2021 postponed until June

click to enlarge Facebook / Fiesta San Antonio

BREAKING NEWS: The Fiesta Commission has confirmed to @KABBFOX29 that Fiesta 2021 will not happen in April. Instead, the annual 10-day festival is being moved to June 17-27, 2021. A formal announcement is expected soon. pic.twitter.com/UBJM75Qqw3 — Ernie Zuniga (@Ernie_Zuniga) February 1, 2021

It's déjà vu all over again.After 2020's Fiesta celebrations were postponed to the fall — then cancelled — due to the coronavirus pandemic, San Antonians had high hopes pinned on a return to form in April of 2021.Now, with cases still soaring in San Antonio, and Texas' vaccine rollout moving at a less-than-optimal pace, those hopes have already been dashed.On Monday morning, the Fiesta Commission confirmed to KABB Fox 29 that Fiesta has officially been postponed to June 17-27, 2021. According to a tweet by KABB anchor Ernie Zuniga, a formal announcement about the postponement is expected soon.The delay of the 10-day citywide party comes on the heels of the cancellations of St. Mary's University's Fiesta Oyster Bake and the Barbacoa and Big Red Festival