San Antonio’s Barbacoa & Big Red Festival the latest to cancel 2021 event due to COVID-19

COVID-19 has claimed another puro San Antonio gathering.Organizers of the annual Barbacoa & Big Red Festival announced via social media Wednesday that its 2021 festivities have been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.“We have consulted our team of experts in health and wellness as well as our community leaders to play it safe by doing our part to combat the spread of this deadly virus,” the post read. “We are hoping to come back strong in 2022 and celebrate San Antonio’s staple of Barbacoa & Big Red once again safely as a community together.”Last year's festival was also postponed then ultimately called off due to COVID-19 concerns.News of the Barbacoa & Big Red Festival's 2021 cancellation comes as other big San Antonio gatherings have retooled or completely called off the festivities this year.Last week, Oyster Bake , one of Fiesta’s best-attended attractions, announced its cancellation. The annual Cowboy Breakfast also pivoted by delivering breakfast tacos to local nonprofits instead of hosting its annual event that draws as many as 25,000 people.