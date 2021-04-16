Friday, April 16, 2021
Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias adds even more dates to his San Antonio summer tour
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Fri, Apr 16, 2021 at 3:22 PM
click to enlarge
-
Netflix / Anthony Nunez
-
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias has added even more dates to his San Antonio summer tour.
The Alamo City simply cannot get enough of Gabriel Iglesias.
Originally set for a five-day run at the Tobin Center in late June
, the comedian added more tour dates earlier this week
to keep up with demand. But even that wasn't fluffy enough, so the Tobin announced Friday afternoon that San Antonians' incessant clamoring for tickets led Iglesais to extend his stay at the venue again —
this time through July 11.
Those new tickets are on sale now
.
$55-$65, 8 p.m. June 23, 24, 30, and July 1, 7, 8 and 11, 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. June 25, 26, July 2, 3, 9 and 10, 7:30 p.m. June 27, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, comedy, stand-up comedy, stand-up, Gabriel Iglesias, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Texas Here Comes Fluffy, Fluffy, tickets, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, Tobin Center, new dates, dates added, shows added, tour extended, Image