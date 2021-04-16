Support Local Journalism. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 16, 2021

Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias adds even more dates to his San Antonio summer tour

Posted By on Fri, Apr 16, 2021 at 3:22 PM

click to enlarge Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias has added even more dates to his San Antonio summer tour. - NETFLIX / ANTHONY NUNEZ
  • Netflix / Anthony Nunez
  • Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias has added even more dates to his San Antonio summer tour.
The Alamo City simply cannot get enough of Gabriel Iglesias.

Originally set for a five-day run at the Tobin Center in late June, the comedian added more tour dates earlier this week to keep up with demand. But even that wasn't fluffy enough, so the Tobin announced Friday afternoon that San Antonians' incessant clamoring for tickets led Iglesais to extend his stay at the venue again — this time through July 11.



Those new tickets are on sale now.

$55-$65, 8 p.m. June 23, 24, 30, and July 1, 7, 8 and 11, 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. June 25, 26, July 2, 3, 9 and 10, 7:30 p.m. June 27, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Hiking the path that leads to San Antonio's Mission Reach reveals hidden marvels
Glitter Political: San Antonio Council hopeful Mario Bravo vies to jump from activism to public office
Green in a Glass: How a San Antonio brewery and winery are embracing sustainability
Is it mandatory to enjoy eye-popping movies such as Godzilla vs. Kong in the theater?
'Twenty-One Silent Stages’ is a pandemic portrait of San Antonio’s music scene
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New aquarium to open next month at San Antonio’s Shops at Rivercenter Read More

  2. Hiking the path that leads to San Antonio's Mission Reach reveals hidden marvels Read More

  3. San Antonio company SA Flavor takes its Fiesta medals virtual with NFT valued at over $1 million Read More

  4. 'Twenty-One Silent Stages’ is a pandemic portrait of San Antonio’s music scene Read More

  5. Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias adds more dates to summer run at San Antonio's Tobin Center Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation