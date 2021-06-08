Tuesday, June 8, 2021
McNay Art Museum brings back innovative drive through event for arty summer fun
Posted
By Dana Nichols
on Tue, Jun 8, 2021 at 4:30 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of McNay Art Museum
For the drive-through celebration of its grounds expansion, the McNay Art Museum is encouraging visitors to think outside the box — and inside their cars.
Tied in with the current exhibition “Limitless! Five Women Reshape Contemporary Art” — a show highlighting trailblazing artists Martine Gutierrez, Letitia Huckaby, Yayoi Kusama, Sandy Skoglund and Jennifer Steinkamp — the drive-through event is the second of its kind
to be held at the McNay.
Beginning at Emporia Boulevard, the driving route guides families through the museum’s expanded grounds and new outdoor sculptures with activity stops along the way. Participants will get access to creativity kits and H-E-Buddy goodie bags, and they can take part in interactive activities such as creating a block print using the weight of their cars.
The museum’s grounds expansion is part of a $6.25 million landscape master plan announced in fall of 2019. Work on the project is slated for completion this fall.
Registration for the event begins June 7 and spots are limited.
Free, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, June 13, McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, things to do in San Antonio, McNay Art Museum, McNay, drive through, drive thru, McNay grounds, Limitless!, H-E-Buddy, H-E-B, HEB, goodie bags, family friendly, kid friendly, Image