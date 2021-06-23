Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

San Antonio artist behind ‘F*ck Greg Abbott’ T-shirts hosting a party Friday with the same theme

Posted By on Wed, Jun 23, 2021 at 10:46 AM

click to enlarge Local artist Rafael Gonzales Jr. has released new merch. - SCREENSHOT / PINCHE RAF THREADLESS SHOP
  • Screenshot / Pinche Raf Threadless Shop
  • Local artist Rafael Gonzales Jr. has released new merch.
San Antonio visual artist Rafael Gonzalez Jr., who grabbed headlines last week with a blunt message to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, is leveraging that attention into a party.

No, not a new political party. Instead, he's throwing a Friday, June 25 bash featuring paletas, beer and — of course — merch bearing his "F*ck Greg Abbott" message in papel picado-style design. Pride Printing & Design Studio is hosting.



Fans of Gonzalez’s art, or just this particular sentiment, will be able to mingle and purchase shirts, lawn signs and stickers from 6-9 p.m. Given that both #AbbottHatesDogs and #AbbottFailedTexas are trending on Twitter, the artist may see plenty of takers.

Gonzalez, known online as "Pinche Raf," also will conduct a giveaway of a “Pinche Prizepack.” The bundle will include a signed, limited-edition Pandemic Lotería — another of his works that's grabbed media attention — plus a “F*ck Greg Abbott” lawn sign, sticker and shirt. Details on the giveaway are available on his Instagram page.

Pride Printing is located at 307 El Paso Street. Merchandise will sold on a first come, first served basis and cash is preferred.

