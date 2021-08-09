Gabriel Iglesias says he'll return to San Antonio to film Netflix comedy special after COVID cancellation

click to enlarge Instagram / fluffyguy

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias planned to film the final two shows of his month-long San Antonio stand for a Netflix special.

In great news for local "Fluffy" fans, comedian Gabriel Iglesias tweeted that he'll return to San Antonio to film a Netflix special after being forced to cancel his scheduled taping when he contracted COVID-19.

Last month, the standup called off the last few dates in nearly a monthlong stand at San Antonio's Tobin Center for the Performing Arts after his diagnosis. He'd planned to tape a pair of July 17 shows for a special on the streaming service.

After a fan tweeted to Iglesias over the weekend to ask what would become of the Netflix taping, the comic responded by saying, "I said San Antonio is gonna get a special and San Antonio is gonna get a special."

I said San Antonio is gonna get a special and San Antonio is gonna get a special. Working on a new date. https://t.co/C2HNZkAI6z — G a b r i e l - I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) August 8, 2021

Iglesias added that he's working to nail down a date for the return engagement.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.