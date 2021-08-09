Gabriel Iglesias says he'll return to San Antonio to film Netflix comedy special after COVID cancellation

In great news for local "Fluffy" fans, comedian Gabriel Iglesias tweeted that he'll return to San Antonio to film a Netflix special after being forced to cancel his scheduled taping when he contracted COVID-19.
Last month, the standup called off the last few dates in nearly a monthlong stand at San Antonio's Tobin Center for the Performing Arts after his diagnosis. He'd planned to tape a pair of July 17 shows for a special on the streaming service.
After a fan tweeted to Iglesias over the weekend to ask what would become of the Netflix taping, the comic responded by saying, "I said San Antonio is gonna get a special and San Antonio is gonna get a special."
I said San Antonio is gonna get a special and San Antonio is gonna get a special. Working on a new date. https://t.co/C2HNZkAI6z— G a b r i e l - I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) August 8, 2021
Iglesias added that he's working to nail down a date for the return engagement.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.