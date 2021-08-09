Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, August 9, 2021

Gabriel Iglesias says he'll return to San Antonio to film Netflix comedy special after COVID cancellation

Posted By on Mon, Aug 9, 2021 at 9:30 AM

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias planned to film the final two shows of his month-long San Antonio stand for a Netflix special.
  • Instagram / fluffyguy
  • Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias planned to film the final two shows of his month-long San Antonio stand for a Netflix special.

In great news for local "Fluffy" fans, comedian Gabriel Iglesias tweeted that he'll return to San Antonio to film a Netflix special after being forced to cancel his scheduled taping when he contracted COVID-19.

Last month, the standup called off the last few dates in nearly a monthlong stand at San Antonio's Tobin Center for the Performing Arts after his diagnosis. He'd planned to tape a pair of July 17 shows for a special on the streaming service.

After a fan tweeted to Iglesias over the weekend to ask what would become of the Netflix taping, the comic responded by saying, "I said San Antonio is gonna get a special and San Antonio is gonna get a special."

Iglesias added that he's working to nail down a date for the return engagement.

