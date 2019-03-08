Sarita's Barbacoa Brings Authentic Mexican Favorites to North San Antonio

click image
Menudo, tamales and barbacoa are staples in San Antonio food culture, but it's harder to find those authentic Mexican specialties in North Side neighborhoods.
The Hernandez family, frustrated by the lack of local molinas, recently opened Sarita's Barbacoa
to bring those classic dishes — tamales, pan dulce, menudo and barbacoa sold by the pound — to North Side San Antonio, one to-go order at a time.
"On the West Side, there's a molino on every corner," said Rebecca Hernandez, who runs the shop with her parents and younger sister Sarita. "If you want [to feel at] home, this is the place. Our menudo is phenomenal. The carne guisada, the way my mom makes it, nothing compares."
The store is named for Hernandez's younger sister and for their great-grandmother, who was born in Mexico. The elder Sarita passed down the beloved family recipes.
"Coming from a big Hispanic family, running a restaurant is fun but we're used to it because we're used to cooking in big quantities," she said. "We're excited to share what we have with San Antonio."
The shop only opens on weekends — the family's still working and attending school during the week — but they hope to expand business hours soon.
"This is a new chapter in our lives, and we're so grateful to be able to share it," Hernandez added.
Sarita's Barbacoa is open Saturdays and Sundays, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. 6330 De Zavala Rd., San Antonio, Texas (210) 263-9955.
