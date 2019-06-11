VIVA SA Program Brings Healthy Foods to San Antonio Corner Stores in District 3

click to enlarge
The VIVA SA Healthy Corner Store Initiative
, a pilot program aimed at making healthy fruits and vegetables accessible to hundreds of food-insecure District 3 residents
, is now operating at five corner store locations: Gas N Go (4674 S. Presa), Highland Food Mart (2402 Hicks Ave.), Papa Zipps (2101 S. Hackberry), Red Rooster (10637 S. East Loop 410) and Stop by Mart (4709 Pecan Valley Dr.).
The program – developed by the Food Policy Council of San Antonio
(FPCSA), District 3
Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran, UIW's School of Osteopathic Medicine
, Metro Health San Antonio, Happi Foodi frozen foods and distributors like River City Produce – is helping to bring nutritious foods to District 3, an area where corner stores outnumber supermarkets.
Participating corner stores now offer fresh fruits and vegetables at an affordable price, but many residents haven't heard of the program, said FPCSA President Mitch Hagney. "We're starting to move a large volume of produce, but we have the ability to sell four or five times what we're moving now."
For more information, or to join the VIVA SA Healthy Corner Store Initiative, visit foodpolicysa.org
.
