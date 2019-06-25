Email
Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Where to Celebrate Negroni Week in San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Jun 25, 2019 at 3:28 PM

click to enlarge MICHAEL WUM JR. / BERRIES.COM
  • Michael Wum Jr. / berries.com
Negroni Week is upon us. From now through June 30, participating San Antonio restaurants and bars will celebrate the classic cocktail and donate part of Negroni sales to local charities.

The iconic libation – made with equal amounts of Campari, gin and vermouth – has been in the spotlight since 2013, and has since helped raise more than $2 million for charities across the globe.

You'll find Negroni specials at several local watering holes, but be sure to stop by the Esquire Tavern to sample the four Negroni cocktails currently on the menu. For $10 each, you can choose from cocktail specials such as the Mezcal Negroni or the Boulevardier for $10, with $2 going to No Kid Hungry. A list of participating San Antonio venues is available on the Negroni Week website.

