San Antonio Chefs Kicking Off Monthly Culinaria Competition Series ‘Bao Down’

Courtesy Sangria on the Burg
When it comes to bao competitions, the only losers are those left hungry.
Three local chefs – Ceasar Zepeda of Sangria on the Burg and Catch the Wave's Teddy Liang and Leo Davila – are kicking off a new bao-making competition
series at Sangria on the Burg on Monday, Sept. 23.
The Bao Down competition
will take place every fourth Monday of the month, with part of its proceeds to benefit Culinaria
, a local nonprofit dedicated to food education and culture in San Antonio.
"The competition is the main thing. We did it a month ago and I announced that I wanted to make a donation on behalf of both chefs to a cause we support," Zepeda told
the Current.
The Monday night event will invite guests to taste the results for themselves, offering four chef-driven rounds, with chicken, beef, pork and veggie bao, at $5 per round.
The 'Bao Down' series winner will return next month for a show down against a new chef competitor. The event will take place from 5-9 p.m. Visit the event's Facebook page
for more information and news updates.
