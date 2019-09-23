Email
Monday, September 23, 2019

San Antonio Chefs Kicking Off Monthly Culinaria Competition Series ‘Bao Down’

Posted By on Mon, Sep 23, 2019 at 11:36 AM

When it comes to bao competitions, the only losers are those left hungry.

Three local chefs – Ceasar Zepeda of Sangria on the Burg and Catch the Wave's Teddy Liang and Leo Davila – are kicking off a new bao-making competition series at Sangria on the Burg on Monday, Sept. 23.

The Bao Down competition will take place every fourth Monday of the month, with part of its proceeds to benefit Culinaria, a local nonprofit dedicated to food education and culture in San Antonio.

"The competition is the main thing. We did it a month ago and I announced that I wanted to make a donation on behalf of both chefs to a cause we support," Zepeda told the Current.

The Monday night event will invite guests to taste the results for themselves, offering four chef-driven rounds, with chicken, beef, pork and veggie bao, at $5 per round.



The 'Bao Down' series winner will return next month for a show down against a new chef competitor. The event will take place from 5-9 p.m. Visit the event's Facebook page for more information and news updates.
Location Details Sangria on the Burg
5115 Fredericksburg Road
Medical Center
San Antonio, TX
(210) 265-3763
American
Map
