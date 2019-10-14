Email
Monday, October 14, 2019

San Antonio’s Grain4Grain to Launch Keto-Friendly Pancake and Waffle Mixes at H-E-B this Week

Posted By on Mon, Oct 14, 2019 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge GRAIN4GRAIN
  • Grain4Grain
San Antonio-based Grain4Grain may have taken home third during H-E-B's annual Quest for Texas Best competition instead of the top prize.

But that hasn't stood in the way of the company's sustainable line of low-carb pancake and waffle mixes getting to market. They'll hit select H-E-B shelves on Monday.

Spent grains usually end up in a landfill, but Grain4Grain founders Yoni Medhin and Matt Mechtly developed a process using spent grains from local microbreweries like Freetail Brewing Co. and Alamo Beer to develop healthy flour mixes that are low-carb and high protein.

Two Grain4Grain products: Low Carb, High Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix ($7.99) and Low Carb, High Protein Flour ($6.49) will launch in 161 H-E-B stores this week.



"We wanted to create something that people could eat and enjoy on a diet," Mechtly said via a recent press release. "And who doesn't love pancakes? When I think of pancakes, I think of community, and that's what we wanted our company to be about."

Grain4Grain's sustainability model extends to the San Antonio community as well. Moving forward, the company will donate 25-50% of all flour sales to needy families plus a pound of food for every pound of flour sold. To date, Grain4Grain has helped feed more than 2,000 families.

"We're really honored and fortunate to be able to showcase our products in H-E-B," Medhin said. "They're super easy staples to use in everyday meals, and we're introducing a brand new ingredient, the spent grain flour, that has a lot of benefits to the consumer and is also good for our environment. We're really proud of that."

