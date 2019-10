Chef Josef Centeno Returns Home to San Antonio for Tex-Mex Cookbook Release

click to enlarge Giant Noise

Chef Josef Centeno may have launched his restaurant empire in Los Angeles, but he credits his hometown, San Antonio, with inspiring his culinary career.Centeno will return to the Alamo City for the release of his new Tex-Mex recipe cookbook, Amá: A Modern Tex-Mex Kitchen, on Friday, Oct. 25. Locals will have an opportunity to meet with the celebrated chef during his book signing at Larder at Hotel Emma from 4-6 p.m.The event will feature Amá bites like chile shrimp ceviche and corn-and-cheese taquitos. Though Centeno was inspired by his cross-cultural upbringing in San Antonio, he launched his culinary career in New York. He currently runs several LA restaurants including Bäco Mercat, amá*cita, Bar Amá, which celebrates his Tex-Mex culinary origins, and Michelin-star restaurant Orsa & Winston.